You might not think that running the world's most remote post office, located in Antarctica, is a coveted job opportunity. However, hundreds of people from around the world rushed to apply for the five-month role at Port Lockroy—affectionally dubbed the "Penguin Post Office"—where, as the nickname suggests, one of the key specifications of the job is the ability to count penguins. The nearly-80-year-old British-owned building on Goudier Island, which is about the size of a football field and populated by hundreds of penguins, doubles as a museum and is managed by the U.K. Antarctic Heritage Trust.

