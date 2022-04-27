ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Encanto Sing-Along film concert will play Stifel Theatre in June

By Dominic Genetti
The Telegraph
 2 days ago
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 23: An "Encanto" step-and-repeat at the opening night fan event for Disney's "Encanto" at El Capitan Theatre on November 23, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Michael Tullberg/Getty Images) (Michael Tullberg/Getty Images)

You many not talk about Bruno, but you'll certainly be singing about him if you're at St. Louis' Stifel Theatre this summer.

Disney's latest hit animated motion picture, "Encanto," will play on screen at the facility formerly known as the Kiel Opera House while a band plays live to the popular songs the movie has kids of all ages singing and downloading. This is a sing-along event that encourages all in attendance bust out the lyrics as one.

Songs were written by the creator of "Hamilton," Lin-Manuel Miranda.

"Encanto: The Sing-Along Film Concert" comes to town June 31. Tickets go on sale Friday, April 29, and range between $26.50 and $96.50.

The Telegraph

