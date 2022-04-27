ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Steam Makes Two Elder Scrolls Games Completely Free

By Logan Moore
ComicBook
 2 days ago

Valve's Steam platform for PC just made two games in the Elder Scrolls series completely free to download for all users. By all accounts, Bethesda's Elder Scrolls series is one of the most popular in the history of gaming. However, most fans aren't familiar with the first couple of entries in...

comicbook.com

PC Gamer

Dying Light 2 shifted 5 million copies in February alone

Techland's Dying Light 2 arrived early February and, as zombie-bashing parkour-em-ups go, is good stuff: we gave it 84%, mainly because drop-kicking dudes off tall buildings is cool. The developer has plans to support the game for years to come, as per the original, and has already shared some of the upcoming features, including a new game plus mode.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Ubisoft Report Reveals Future of Ghost Recon

According to a new report, Ubisoft has internally delayed the next Ghost Recon game. The Ghost Recon series has quickly become one of Ubisoft's most reliable franchises after soft-rebooting the series. The game was a much more traditional military shooter up until Ghost Recon: Wildlands, which took the series into the open world with a focus on special forces taking down drug cartels. Its sequel, Breakpoint, followed in its footsteps by doubling down on the open world. The last game received a mixed reception at launch and Ubisoft recently announced it would no longer be supporting the title, but it seems like the next Ghost Recon is still years away.
VIDEO GAMES
hypebeast.com

Activision Confirms 'Call of Duty: Warzone 2' Announcement Later This Year

Activision has now officially confirmed that a sequel to its massively popular free-to-play battle royale Call of Duty: Warzone is on its way. During an earnings presentation for Q1 of 2022, the company revealed that it’ll be officially announcing Warzone 2 later this year. “The new free-to-play Warzone experience,...
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Call of Duty 2022 First Teaser Revealed

It looks like Infinity Ward is ramping up marketing for Call of Duty 2022, which is expected to be Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2. The developer rebooted the Modern Warfare series in 2019 to immense commercial success and rave reviews after a period of games set in the far future which featured space combat and advanced movement. Players responded to these entries with mixed reactions, but Call of Duty: Modern Warfare felt like a return to form and reminded players of the golden age of the series while still iterating upon what the franchise had done up to that point. Now, it looks like Infinity Ward is ready to reveal the highly anticipated sequel.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

New Starfield Video From Bethesda Is All About Music

Bethesda has released a new video for Starfield that centers on the music that will be featured in the upcoming RPG. Over the past 15 years or so, Bethesda Game Studios has frequently collaborated with composer Inon Zur on video games that have included Fallout 3, Fallout 4, and Fallout 76. Now, with Starfield, Bethesda is working with Zur once again and has talked more about the process of creating the soundtrack for this new IP.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Xbox and Bethesda Announce Summer Showcase Event

Xbox and Bethesda have announced a new summer showcase event that will take place in June. For the most part, Xbox and Bethesda have held presentations of some sort in June of each year to touch on new games that each publisher will be releasing in the future. And even though these showcases won't be happening in proximity to E3 this year given that the gaming convention is canceled, both publishers are still moving forward with this event that should bring about some interesting announcements.
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar+

Former Starfield dev says there might be too much content for the game to ship on time

A former Starfield developer says Bethesda will likely have to "cut" content from the game in order to ship it on time. Earlier this week, a character artist going by the ResetEra username 'Hevy008' revealed a slew of details about Starfield. As captured by a Imgur user, Hevy008 claims that Bethesda was a "secure" place to work," calling game director Todd Howard a "charismatic" leader.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

Dying Light 2's new game plus mode is here to shake up the horde

Dying Light 2's eagerly awaited new game plus mode is now live, as part of the chunky 1.3.0 update. The mode means that, after finishing the game once, it can be played again with modified parameters. Developer Techland says the new systems include "new enemy behaviors, more difficult encounters, new...
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Pokemon Go Fest Confirms Mythical Pokemon, Announces More Details

Shaymin will be the focus of this year's Pokemon Go Fest. Today, Niantic announced new details about its upcoming Pokemon Go Fest, which will take place on June 4th and June 5th. This year's two day event will feature the Mythical Pokemon Shaymin, who will appear in the game for the first time in its Land Forme. Shaymin will be awarded to players who purchase a ticket (for $14.99) and complete the event's Special Research. A subsequent Special Research will also be released to ticketed players on Sunday. Day 1 of the event will focus on catching Pokemon and exploring, while Day 2 will focus on battling Team Rocket.
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar+

Dying Light 2's New Game Plus mode launches this week with a new quest and enemies

Dying Light 2 will finally get its New Game Plus mode in update 1.3 later this week on April 27. Just earlier today, Dying Light 2 developer Techland announced the imminent release date for the New Game Plus feature in the horror sequel. Players can revisit Villedor with their abilities after finishing the game to uncover new content, including 30 new Inhibitors, a new side quest, and new challenges.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Amazon Is Giving Away One of the Best Horror Games Ever for Free

Amazon Prime is giving away one of the best survival-horror games of all time. In the modern-day, the horror genre is incredibly underserved mostly because outside of a couple major IP -- like Resident Evil -- the return of investment on AAA horror games just isn't there. And this is why the genre is now largely carried by indies and AA games. It wasn't always like this. There was once a time when horror was arguably overserved. The Xbox 360 and PS3 generation wasn't one of these generations, but it did produce some of the best horror games and series, like Dead Space, which brings us to Amazon Prime's new freebie.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Xbox Games with Gold Free Games for May 2022 Revealed

Xbox has announced the new free games Xbox Live Gold and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers will be able to grab next month in May for the Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S consoles as part of Games with Gold. As is typical at this point, there are four video games in total that will be added with two available at the beginning of May and two available in the middle of the month. Because of the way that Xbox's Games with Gold works, there is still time to grab titles made available this month.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

New Warcraft Game Reveal Date Announced

Blizzard Entertainment is teasing that a new game set in the Warcraft universe will be revealed next week. News of the project was provided through the official World of Warcraft Twitter account earlier today. At this time, nothing specific has been offered about the game, but it seems that it will be released exclusively on mobile devices. The official reveal for the game is set to take place on Tuesday, May 3rd at 10 a.m. PT, and it will be showcased during a special livestream. That means fans shouldn't have much longer to wait before we get some concrete details about this new game!
VIDEO GAMES
Digital Trends

6 video games to play if you liked The Northman

Director Robert Eggers’ The Northman has given audiences a bloody, Viking-themed revenge epic with an enticing touch of mysticism and fantasy to chew on. Vikings and Norse mythology are an unsurprisingly popular backdrop for such action-fueled stories and those that walk out of the theater hungry for more movies like The Northman shouldn’t have to look far.
VIDEO GAMES
ClutchPoints

Sega is pulling out classic Sonic the Hedgehog titles from digital stores

Ahead of the launch of Sonic Origins, Sega announced that they will be delisting classic Sonic the Hedgehog titles from digital stores. If you want to fill your digital libraries with old Sonic the Hedgehog games, it’s time for you to make your purchase. Ahead of the release of the remaster collection Sonic Origins, Sega announced that they will be pulling out the following titles from digital game stores from all platforms they’re currently available on May 20, 2022:
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

New PlayStation Now Leak Is Bad News for PS3 Fans

A new PlayStation Now leak is bad news for PS3 fans and especially Metal Gear Solid fans. A new PS Now leak has revealed that not one, not two, but 56 games are being removed from the subscription service next month ahead of its merge with PS Plus in June. To an extent, this was expected. A decent portion of these games are PS3 games, but that's not the bad news. It's not good news, but the real bad news is that one of these games is Metal Gear Solid 4: Guns of the Patriots, a game that's stranded on PS3. As you may know, unless you have a PS3 sitting around you could boot up, PS Now was the only way to play the game. Come May 17, this will no longer be the case, assuming the leak is accurate, and right now there's no reason to doubt the validity of it.
VIDEO GAMES
TechRadar

Best Assassin’s Creed games: every series entry ranked

Looking for the best Assassin’s Creed games? This is where you’ll find them. The Assassin’s Creed series has been around for an astounding 15 years and is deservedly one of publisher and developer Ubisoft’s flagships. No game series manages to combine real and fictional history (and a touch of sci-fi) with spectacular vistas from around the globe quite like Assassin’s Creed does.
VIDEO GAMES

