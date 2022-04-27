ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Relationship Advice

'It felt very inauthentic to pretend like it's easy': Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard reveal they go to marriage therapy to keep their relationship healthy

By Milly Veitch For Mailonline
 2 days ago

Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard have revealed that they go to couples therapy to keep their relationship healthy.

The actress, 41, and actor, 47, married in 2013, and are doting parents to two daughters - Lincoln, eight, and Delta, seven.

The couple appeared on Wednesday's episode of This Morning where they spoke candidly about their marriage.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XON8n_0fLo01xK00
Loved-up: Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard have revealed that they go to couples therapy to keep their relationship healthy

Kristen said that it was important to them to be open about their relationship shortcomings, and how they can work through them.

She admitted: 'We're more just honest, like it felt very inauthentic to pretend like its easy because its not. It is so hard.'

Speaking on the decision to seek therapy, she went on: 'We met, we fell in love, we're both very stubborn people and year one and two were turbulent and we thought we need outside opinions.

'We need a bigger toolbox. Everyone's born with a little toolbox. So we went to therapy and learned how to disagree but still love each other.'

Dax explained that the two have a very good working relationship, joking: 'The marriage is a disaster, but when we work together its harmonious.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0b1zpX_0fLo01xK00
Honest: The couple appeared on Wednesday's episode of This Morning where they got candid about their marriage

He added: 'In truth, we fight over what we're having for dinner, but when we're shooting a movie together or anything together professionally, we have the exact same goal, which is rare. Most couples don't get to have the exact same role. For us it's awesome.'

He detailed how their experience with therapy had gone, confessing: 'This gentleman listened to us arguing for six minutes and he goes: 'Okay I know exactly what's going on, you're an ex-dirtbag and you always think you are in trouble and you [Kristen] get quiet with depression and the whole thing blows up.''

Kristen added: 'We desired to have this particular therapist tell each of us that we're right. We were looking for vindication. He went: 'Woah do you guys hear yourselves?' and we were both so offended and asked for notes, like how do we improve.

Dax chimed in to add: 'We wanted the therapist's approval.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jLRz8_0fLo01xK00
Family: The actress, 41, and actor, 47, married in 2013, and are doting parents to two daughters - Lincoln, eight, and Delta, seven

When hosts Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby praised them on their honesty, Dax said: 'I wanna say we are ten years ahead because people didn't talk about it openly then, but our thing is people hashtag on social media #relationship goals and we were afraid someone will think they'll meet their Kristen Bell and it's just gonna be easy.

Kristen went on: 'We wanted to say its awesome but requires daily work. If you want to go to the gym if you want a six pack you have to do the work.

'I personally, I'm not embarrassed to go to therapy. I almost feel if you're not in therapy that's embarrassing.'

In September, Kristen explained that she doesn't like the term 'relationship goals' being applied to herself and her husband.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LwZGb_0fLo01xK00
Difficulties: Kristen said that it was important to them to be open about their relationship shortcomings, and how they work through them

The Veronica Mars star told Stellar that she and her comedian partner think the title is 'a bit inauthentic' for them.

She told the magazine that the pair are just a normal couple who have disagreements and seek help from a professional to work through their issues when they need to.

'We try to be very honest about [the fact] that we disagree a lot, but go to therapy when we need it, because I don't want to set people up to think they should be looking for the missing puzzle piece,' she said.

'Every human being is a mess. You need to figure out how to ebb and flow, and grow with someone,' she said of their relationship.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PXZvO_0fLo01xK00
Hard: She admitted: 'We're more just honest, like it felt very inauthentic to pretend like its easy because its not. It is so hard'

