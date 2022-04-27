ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

University of California system will waive tuition for Native American students

ABC7
ABC7
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zjfoz_0fLo004b00

California residents who are members of federally recognized Native tribes will have their tuition and fees at University of California schools waived, according to a letter sent Friday.

In the letter, sent by system President Michael V. Drake to UC chancellors and also shared with CNN, Drake announced the waived tuition and fees specifically for "California residents who are members of federally recognized Native American, American Indian, and Alaska Native tribes." The move is a key part of the UC Native American Opportunity Plan, he said, aiming to make the university system more affordable and accessible for Native American students. The waived fees will apply to both undergraduate and graduate students.

"The University of California is committed to recognizing and acknowledging historical wrongs endured by Native Americans," Drake wrote. "I am hopeful that this new program will benefit our students and continue to position the University of California as the institution of choice for Native American students."

The plan will be funded through a combination of state and university financial aid programs, along with other resources, according to the letter.

For California residents of non-federally recognized tribes, tuition scholarships will be made available at a later date, Drake said.

In a jointly written op-ed that is not yet published, professors Randall Akee, Phenocia Bauerle, Paul Ong and Desi Small-Rodriguez wrote that they hope to see other land-grant universities follow UC's lead.

"The UC system is leading the way in acknowledging its place and role in educating Indigenous people," they wrote in excerpts shared with CNN by Akee. "It is our hope that this new (University of California Office of the President) program will be a call to action to other public, land-grant institutions in the US. In the absence of similar programs in other locations, the UC system as a whole will gain a significant advantage in recruiting the best and brightest AIAN students from around the country."

Only 0.8% of undergraduate students identify as American Indian or Alaska Native, according to 2016 data analyzed by the American Council on Education. According to the ACE's report, high school graduates of American Indian or Alaska Native descent enroll in college at less than half the average rate -- with only 18.8% enrolled in 2016.

The-CNN-Wire

& 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Comments / 60

PCjr
2d ago

More discrimination. Stop it already. Nobody should get anything for free because of their color.

Reply(2)
20
Donna Parks Najera
2d ago

I understand giving land for casinos. But of course, like one person said, that the monies aren't being used appropriately!! But to try and keep "repaying" for things that none of us did to any specific groups of people is crazy! There is so history to look at to see that we probably would owe each other for discrimination. A person that goes to college and EARNS that degree is the person that benefits from it for the rest of their life! So the fees and costs, I feel should be theirs. It's no different than wanting something, and going to the store for it. You can't just take it. Your paying for the product. A degree or degrees is something that you pay for. This is just my opinion. 🤷‍♀️💯

Reply
5
Scott Rae
2d ago

I understand the thought of doing this but I can't help but feel like there is a "Big Surprise" heading towards the tax payer.

Reply(2)
4
Related
AOL Corp

Lawsuit alleges university targeted Black, female students, trapped them in debt

The National Student Defense Network claims Walden University misrepresented its fees and graduation requirements. A new lawsuit alleges that Walden University, an online, for-profit institution, engaged in “reverse redlining,” targeting minority communities and misrepresenting their fees and the credits required for graduation. According to a new report from...
COLLEGES
NBC Los Angeles

Three Southern California Schools Make List of Best High Schools

Three Southern California schools earned spots in an annual ranking of the country's top high schools. The U.S. News and World Report Best High Schools list includes data on about 24,000 public high schools in 50 states. The ranking is based on performance on state assessments and how well the schools prepare students for college.
CERRITOS, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Alaska State
Local
California Education
Davenport Journal

Students are calling for a law professor to be suspended after she said the country would be better off with fewer Asians, and that Blacks and Asians are resentful of Western peoples’ outsized achievements

Black and Asian law students are calling for a university professor to be suspended after she reportedly said that the country would be better off with fewer Asians and that Blacks and Asians are resentful of Western peoples’ outsized achievements. The students are calling for the professor, who for years has espoused openly racist rhetoric, to be suspended from campus and prevented from speaking to students. The students are demanding that the school suspend the professor while investigating her employment and conduct in accordance with behavioral conduct and grading policies.
COLLEGES
blavity.com

Student Accepted Into 54 Colleges And Receives $1,379,000 In Scholarships

On Saturday, Toriona Latice,18, from Stuttgart, Arkansas, sprinkled Black girl joy on her Twitter timeline when she revealed she applied to 54 schools and was accepted into all of them with five full-ride scholarships and received over $1,379,000 in scholarship funds. BlavityU had the chance to speak with Latice about...
STUTTGART, AR
The Independent

Black Lives Matter apologizes after $6M California mansion purchase

Black Lives Matter has apologized for the “distress” caused by the media attention on the purchase of a $6m mansion in California using donated funds. In a long Twitter thread, the racial justice organisation said that the Black Lives Matter Global Network Foundation (BLMGNF) “recognizes that there is more work to do to increase transparency and ensure transitions in leadership are clear”.Referring to the reports concerning the purchase, the organisation wrote that “we know narratives like this cause harm to organizers doing brilliant work across the country and these reports do not reflect the totality of the movement”. “We...
REAL ESTATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Native Americans#University System#College#Uc#Cnn#American Indian#Desi
Toby Hazlewood

A Feud Is Brewing Between Gov. DeSantis of Florida and Gov. Newsom of California After DeSantis “Dumpster Fire” Comments

Concerns over Californian businesses moving to Florida. Governor Ron DeSantisGage Skidmore, United States of America, CC BY-SA 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons. A feud has been brewing between Florida's Governor Ron DeSantis, and Governor Gavin Newsom of California, and it escalated on April 25 after DeSantis made derogatory remarks about California.
FLORIDA STATE
SFGate

California inmate overdoses plummet under drug program

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — The spiraling number of overdose deaths and hospitalizations among California prison inmates fell dramatically during the first two years of a program that uses prescribed drugs to treat more incarcerated addicts than any such program in the country, officials said Tuesday. The rate of overdose...
CALIFORNIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
KTLA

Nearly 100 test positive for COVID-19 after Bay Area prom

Nearly 100 students who attended a high school prom in California have tested positive for COVID-19, the latest outbreak as schools navigate a return to normal amid the ongoing pandemic. Masks were strongly recommended at the San Mateo High School prom on April 9 but many students chose not to wear them, said Laura Chalkley, […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Reuters

California desalination plant hits regulatory hurdle

(Reuters) -A proposed California desalination plant that would produce 50 million gallons of drinking water per day failed a crucial regulatory hurdle on Monday, possibly dooming a project that had been promoted as a partial solution for sustained drought. The staff of the California Coastal Commission recommended denying approval of...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Washington Examiner

Woke MIT realizes it has to reintroduce standardized tests

We wrote last November about MIT, our alma mater, that it "has caved repeatedly to the demands of 'wokeness,' treating its students unfairly, compromising the quality of its staff, and damaging the institution and academic freedom at large." A commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion had become an article of faith, with an aggressive program of minority admissions one of the commandments.
COLLEGES
CBS News

Mask mandates return to college campuses as COVID-19 flares

The final weeks of the college school year have been disrupted yet again by COVID-19 as universities bring back mask mandates, switch to online classes and scale back large gatherings in response to upticks in coronavirus infections. Colleges in Washington, D.C., New York, Pennsylvania, Massachusetts, Connecticut and Texas have reimposed...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Phys.org

13-year-old Minnesota youth set to graduate from college

A 13-year-old boy from Minnesota will soon earn his bachelor's degree from college—with a major in physics and a minor in math. Elliott Tanner is maintaining a 3.78 grade point average at the University of Minnesota and is participating in undergraduate research while also tutoring classmates. He wants to be high-energy theoretical physicist and ultimately a professor of physics at the university.
MINNESOTA STATE
ABC7

ABC7

Los Angeles, CA
114K+
Followers
12K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives & original programs from Los Angeles.

 https://abc7.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy