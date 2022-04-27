ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Media Advisory: WVU Tech hosting high school business competition

By WV Daily News
The West Virginia Daily News
 2 days ago

WHO: West Virginia University Institute of Technology (WVU Tech) Entrepreneurial Club

WHEN: Thursday, April 28, 2022, 5:00 pm – 7:30 pm

WHAT: The WVU Tech Business Program Division and the WVU Tech Entrepreneurship Club are hosting a business idea pitch competition. Students from Independence, Liberty, Shady Spring and Woodrow Wilson high schools will submit written business ideas, and finalists will be presenting their ideas at WVU Tech’s campus. An award ceremony will follow the presentations.

WHERE: Life Sciences Building Room 200, 100 Mel Hancock Way, Beckley, WV 25801

The West Virginia Daily News

