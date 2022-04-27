Lady Spartans snap losing skid at Wyoming East

The Greenbrier East Lady Spartans hit the road to Wyoming East on Tuesday, April 26 and came back home with an impressive 4-2 victory over the Warriors.

The Spartans (9-8) had lost four games in a row and were beginning to lose grip on what has been a good season thus far, but Wyoming East was just what the doctor ordered.

They got on the board in the first inning when Olivia Plybon doubled on a 1-2 count and drove in Brooke Davis, who had also doubled earlier in the inning.

The doubles party continued in the third frame when Josi Ervin hit one that scored Taylor Boswell. The score had been tied at 1-all at that point after the Warriors’ Olivia Hylton’s home run, but East led 2-1 after Ervin’s rip.

East put the finishing touches on the contest in the top half of the fourth frame when Ella Asbury scored on a single by Aubrey Glover. A couple batters later, Boswell laced an RBI triple that put East up 4-1.

The game ended with the Warriors having the game-tying run at the plate, but Kayla Bane popped out to Rylee Norman who caught it for the Spartans, for the third and final out of the night.

Ervin was the winning pitcher for the Spartans. The lefthander surrendered just two runs on five hits over seven innings, struck out nine and walked just one.

Hylton took the loss for Wyoming East.

She gave up four runs on six hits over seven innings and had five strikeouts.

Glover went 2-for-4 at the plate. Davis scored two of the four Spartan runs.

Hylton led Wyoming East with three hits in four at bats.

East returns to the field Wednesday, April 27, to take on the Oak Hill Red Devils at home.

