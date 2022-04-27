ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenbrier County, WV

Lady Spartans snap losing skid at Wyoming East

By Brandon Baker
The West Virginia Daily News
The West Virginia Daily News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OtGj1_0fLnzuuV00

The Greenbrier East Lady Spartans hit the road to Wyoming East on Tuesday, April 26 and came back home with an impressive 4-2 victory over the Warriors.

The Spartans (9-8) had lost four games in a row and were beginning to lose grip on what has been a good season thus far, but Wyoming East was just what the doctor ordered.

They got on the board in the first inning when Olivia Plybon doubled on a 1-2 count and drove in Brooke Davis, who had also doubled earlier in the inning.

The doubles party continued in the third frame when Josi Ervin hit one that scored Taylor Boswell. The score had been tied at 1-all at that point after the Warriors’ Olivia Hylton’s home run, but East led 2-1 after Ervin’s rip.

East put the finishing touches on the contest in the top half of the fourth frame when Ella Asbury scored on a single by Aubrey Glover. A couple batters later, Boswell laced an RBI triple that put East up 4-1.

The game ended with the Warriors having the game-tying run at the plate, but Kayla Bane popped out to Rylee Norman who caught it for the Spartans, for the third and final out of the night.

Ervin was the winning pitcher for the Spartans. The lefthander surrendered just two runs on five hits over seven innings, struck out nine and walked just one.

Hylton took the loss for Wyoming East.

She gave up four runs on six hits over seven innings and had five strikeouts.

Glover went 2-for-4 at the plate. Davis scored two of the four Spartan runs.

Hylton led Wyoming East with three hits in four at bats.

East returns to the field Wednesday, April 27, to take on the Oak Hill Red Devils at home.

The post Lady Spartans snap losing skid at Wyoming East appeared first on West Virginia Daily News .

Comments / 0

Related
Elko Daily Free Press

Lady Indians look to strike Lady Dust Devils

ELKO — The Dayton softball team — which started the season 4-2 — has been on a rapid decline, losing 11 straight. At 3 p.m. Friday, Elko (9-10 overall, 4-5 in league) will open what its hopes will be a clean sweep of a three-game series with the Lady Dust Devils (4-13 overall, 0-9 in league) in Dayton.
ELKO, NV
Fontana Herald News

Jurupa Hills softball team holds on for 11-9 victory

In a wild, high-scoring game, the Jurupa Hills softball team surged to an 8-1 lead and then held off a strong comeback by Summit for an important 11-9 victory on April 26. The win enabled the Spartans to advance into the championship game of the Sunkist League tournament against Kaiser on April 28.
FONTANA, CA
FrontPorchNewsHopkinsCounty

Lady Cats take game one of Bi-District series

The Sulphur Springs Lady Cats hosted Whitehouse Wednesday night for the opening game of their best-of-three series in the Bi-District round of the playoffs. Sulphur Springs entered the game ranked No. 7 in the state with a record of 21-1-2. The Lady Cats enter the postseason looking to build off their historic run from a year ago, in which they made it all the way to the Regional Semifinals.
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
Lake Charles American Press

Cowgirls close out home schedule, host flailing Cardinals

UIW (13-28, 3-8) has lost four consecutive games, three by shutout. McNeese has won 13 of 15 games between the teams, including two of three last season. McNeese split a pair of midweek nonconference games, losing 10-1 at LSU on Tuesday and beating Louisiana-Monroe 3-0 on Wednesday. Ashley Vallejo pitched...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Greenbrier County, WV
Sports
County
Wyoming County, WV
County
Greenbrier County, WV
State
West Virginia State
Wyoming County, WV
Sports
State
Wyoming State
Lake Charles American Press

Broncos survive late scare

MOSS BLUFF — San Houston held on in a tense seventh inning of a 4-3 Class 5A bi-district playoff win Tuesday over Lafayette. The No. 7 Broncos (25-7) will host the No. 10 Ruston-No. 23 Mandeville winner in a best-of-three regional series this weekend. Sam Houston batted around and...
LAFAYETTE, LA
The West Virginia Daily News

The West Virginia Daily News

Lewisburg, WV
2K+
Followers
4K+
Post
289K+
Views
ABOUT

West Virginia Daily News has been serving communities in southeastern West Virginia since 1852.

 https://wvdn.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy