Grand Rapids, MI

Grand Rapids police union defends officer who killed Patrick Lyoya

PBS NewsHour
PBS NewsHour
 2 days ago
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — The union representing police officers in a Michigan city is defending the officer who shot Patrick Lyoya in the back of the head. The Grand Rapids Police Officers Association called Lyoya's death "tragic" but said an "officer has the legal right to protect themselves and community...

For more than 40 years, millions of Americans and citizens of the world have turned to the PBS NewsHour for the solid, reliable reporting that has made it one of the most trusted news programs on television.

