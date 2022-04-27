ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Springs, CA

No arrests reported following Palm Springs late-night shooting

By Jeff Stahl
KESQ News Channel 3
KESQ News Channel 3
 2 days ago
Police have no arrests after a late-night shooting in Palm Springs Tuesday but were asking witnesses to come forward.

A statement from the department said officers were called to the 1500 block of East San Rafael Drive at 11:05 pm after several people called in saying they heard gunshots fired in the area just west of North Sunrise Way.

Officers spoke to a female who was reportedly driving a vehicle when it was struck by bullets. She said she saw people in a white vehicle firing a gun on East San Rafael Drive as she drove away.

Nobody was injured in the violence, and officers said they found evidence of a shooting at the scene.

Anyone who witnessed the incident was encouraged to contact Detective Escallada at 760-323-8129.

Anonymous information can also be provided to Crime Stoppers at 760-341-7867.

