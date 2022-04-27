ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Hornets begin search for next coach

By Jesse Deal
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHARLOTTE — Above a doorway in the Charlotte Hornets’ locker room inside Spectrum Center is a photograph of the box score from the team’s 144-117 loss to Indiana in the Play-In Tournament last May. The picture hung there during the 2021-22 campaign, designed to inspire the...

The Spun

NBA Assistant Coach Reportedly Arrested On Wednesday

An NBA assistant coach has reportedly been arrested for his alleged involvement in a fraud case. Keyon Dooling, an assistant coach for the Utah Jazz, was reportedly arrested earlier this week. He’s been placed on paid administrative leave by the Jazz. Dooling was allegedly involved in the group of...
NBA
City
Dallas, NC
City
Charlotte, NC
City
Milwaukee, NC
Charlotte, NC
Basketball
State
Indiana State
Charlotte, NC
Sports
State
North Carolina State
State
Utah State
fadeawayworld.net

The Golden State Warriors' Current Players’ Status For The 2022-23 Season: The Big 4 Is Worth Almost $150 Million

The Golden State Warriors entered the 2021-22 season as the fourth biggest favorite to win the title, trailing only the Nets, Lakers, and Bucks. The Warriors exceeded expectations early, launching out of the gate with a 27-7 record through 2021. They headed into the New Year looking poised to climb the mountain for the first time in three years behind the number one rated defense in the league and a trio of All-Stars, Stephen Curry, Draymond Green, and Andrew Wiggins. And they did it all without Klay Thompson.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
US News and World Report

Curry, Warriors Hold off Jokic, Eliminate Nuggets in Game 5

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Back in the starting lineup at last, Stephen Curry took over late and brought his team back just as he has so many times during Golden State's deep postseason runs. Curry scored 30 points in his return to the starting five and the Warriors beat...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Spun

UNC Lands Huge Commitment: College Basketball World Reacts

North Carolina’s basketball program is having a fantastic Wednesday. That’s because Hubert Davis just received a commitment from five-star forward GG Jackson. Jackson is the No. 5 overall recruit and No. 2 power forward in the 2023 class, per 247Sports. He had scholarship offers from a plethora of schools, such as Auburn, Duke, Georgetown and South Carolina.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
Person
Mike D'antoni
Person
Terry Stotts
Person
Jay Larranaga
Person
Gregg Popovich
Person
Frank Vogel
Person
Mitch Kupchak
Person
Darvin Ham
Person
James Borrego
Person
Quin Snyder
Person
Mike Krzyzewski
#Nba Championship#The Atlanta Hawks
FOX Sports

Top 50 NBA players from last 50 years: Steve Nash ranks No. 40

Editor's Note: As part of a new series for his podcast, "What’s Wright with Nick Wright," FOX Sports commentator Nick Wright is ranking the 50 best NBA players of the last 50 years. The countdown continues today with player No. 40, Steve Nash. Steve Nash’s career highlights:. Eight-time...
NBA
NBC Sports

Steph officially starting with Warriors' new Death Lineup

After coming off the bench for the first four games of the Warriors' first-round NBA playoff series, Steph Curry appears will return to the starting lineup in Game 5 against the Denver Nuggets on Wednesday night at Chase Center. The Warriors made the announcement roughly 30 minutes before tipoff. A...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Yardbarker

Jazz Rudy Gobert Stung By Dallas Mavs - And By His Own Bees: NBA Tracker

The Dallas Mavericks have been connected to a number of different players around the league in NBA trade rumors and speculation, including Detroit Pistons' Jerami Grant, Indiana Pacers' Myles Turner, Atlanta Hawks' John Collins, Boston Celtics' Marcus Smart, Portland Trail Blazers' CJ McCollum and more. And then there's the NBA...
DALLAS, TX
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
NBA Teams
Charlotte Hornets
NBA
NBA Teams
Sacramento Kings
Basketball
Sports
Villanova University
Sports
The Spun

GG Jackson, Potential No. 1 Recruit, Announces Commitment

An already-impressive offseason for North Carolina just got even better. The Tar Heels have landed five-star junior GG Jackson. Jackson, the No. 5 overall prospect in the 2023 class according to 247Sports’ Composite Rankings, announced his commitment to UNC moments ago. The 6-foot-9 power forward is the second five-star commit for the Heels in the 2023 cycle, joining combo guard Simeon Wilcher.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Reactions to UNC landing prized five-star recruit G.G. Jackson

The wait is finally over. After a long few weeks where UNC fans were teased by the idea of five-star recruit G.G. Jackson committing to the Tar Heels, the power forward ended his recruitment on Wednesday by pledging his commitment to the program. Hubert Davis and his staff have now landed the No. 1 player in the 2023 class to pair with fellow five-star guard Simeon Wilcher. It’s a great start for Davis who is coming off a run to the Final Four and will return four of those five starters. The future is certainly bright and now the Tar Heels will look to build on this. Following the commitment, there was plenty of reaction to the Tar Heels landing Jackson ranging from players to staff members, fans, and even the media. It’s a big moment for Davis and the Tar Heels, so we decided to take some of the best reactions we saw and put them together into one article. See the reactions below:   Former player and current staff member Brandon Robinsonhttps://twitter.com/BRob_4/status/1519394602071040003Jon Rothsteinhttps://twitter.com/JonRothstein/status/1519395161767391232BDahthttps://twitter.com/BDAHT/status/1519395708775931904Tate Frazierhttps://twitter.com/tatefrazier/status/1519393480337883136Jeff Borzellohttps://twitter.com/jeffborzello/status/1519393573636124672Armando Bacothttps://twitter.com/iget_buckets35/status/1519394545942863872UNC Basketball Twitter accounthttps://twitter.com/UNC_Basketball/status/1519393639079854083Caleb Lovehttps://twitter.com/caleb2love/status/151940284467107430511
COLLEGE SPORTS

