Two Bucks County Schools Make U.S. News & World Report’s 2022 Best-of List

Image via Ivan Samkov at Pexels.

Two Bucks County high schools earned the 2022 recognition of U.S. News & World Report.

Two Bucks County schools rank among U.S. News & World Report’s 20 best public high schools in Greater Philadelphia, writes Ryan Mulligan for the Philadelphia Business Journal.

U.S. News ranked more than 17,800 public high schools across the nation, rating them based on criteria that included:

College readiness

State assessment performance and proficiency

Underserved student performance

Graduation rates

Central Bucks High School – East in Doylestown came in tenth place in the Phila, region and eighth place in Pa. The school also placed No. 477 in the national rankings.

New Hope-Solebury High School ranked 11th in Greater Phila. and No. 10 in Pa. The school made it to No. 520 nationwide.

