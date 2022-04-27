ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roanoke, VA

The Avenue Beat kicks off Friday with Wild Country

By Lance Martin
 2 days ago

The Roanoke Valley Chamber of Commerce has its first three shows lined up in its The...

The Synchronous Fireflies in the Smoky Mountains Viewing Dates

You have the opportunity to see a natural light show unlike no other in the Smoky Mountains. Each year, people from all over gather at the Great Smoky Mountains National Park to observe the naturally occurring phenomenon of Photinus carolinus, a firefly species that flashes synchronously. It's like a Christmas light show that has come to life. This is a show you have to see in person to believe.
Will The Third Time Be The Charm For Trace Adkins?

Will the third time Trace Adkins has been scheduled to play the Missouri State Fair be the charm? We'll all find out Thursday, August 11 at 7:30 PM CDT. On February 18, 2020 the Missouri State Fair announced 2 grandstand shows for what they hoped would be the 2020 State Fair. The Steve Miller Band and Marty Stuart would close the fair on August 22, and Trace Adkins would open the fair on August, 13. Of course, that fair never happened. Covid-19 caused the Fair's cancellation and a youth livestock completion was held instead.
La Plata Stakes headlines Sunday program at SunRay Park

FARMINGTON — A field of 12 older quarter horses were entered for Sunday's $75,000 La Plata Stakes, the featured event of a 10-race program set to begin at 2:15 p.m. Tlc Signature, who finished a strong second in his most recent start, will be one of several contenders in the La Plata, which will be contested at a distance of 400 yards.
Stagecoach Bans Confederate Flags on Festival Grounds + at Overnight Campsites

Stagecoach 2022 kicks off on Friday (April 29), and for the first time, on often-seen and controversial image will be prohibited at the festival: The Confederate flag. Ahead of the Friday's festivities, the festival made an update to the rules section of the Stagecoach website, according to a report from the Desert Sun: “No divisive symbols, including, without limitation, Confederate flags and racially disparaging or other inappropriate imagery/public displays.”
