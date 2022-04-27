The Avenue Beat kicks off Friday with Wild Country

Will the third time Trace Adkins has been scheduled to play the Missouri State Fair be the charm? We'll all find out Thursday, August 11 at 7:30 PM CDT. On February 18, 2020 the Missouri State Fair announced 2 grandstand shows for what they hoped would be the 2020 State Fair. The Steve Miller Band and Marty Stuart would close the fair on August 22, and Trace Adkins would open the fair on August, 13. Of course, that fair never happened. Covid-19 caused the Fair's cancellation and a youth livestock completion was held instead.

SEDALIA, MO ・ 8 DAYS AGO