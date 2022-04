DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Danville’s National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) is hosting a cookout and a wellness fair on Saturday. The event will go from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the Danville Rescue Mission located at 834 North Bowman Avenue. The NAACP is inviting the community to attend the event. […]

DANVILLE, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO