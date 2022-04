Click here to read the full article. A revelatory new biography of the Notorious B.I.G., Justin Tinsley’s It Was All a Dream: Biggie and the World That Made Him, is due out May 10, just before what would’ve been the Brooklyn legend’s 50th birthday. On the new episode of Rolling Stone Music Now, Tinsley takes us through the life story and way-too-brief discography of one of the greatest rappers ever. To hear the whole episode, press play above, or listen on Apple Podcasts or Spotify. A few highlights follow: Most fans know that Biggie and Tupac were friendly before they became enemies, but it...

CELEBRITIES ・ 1 DAY AGO