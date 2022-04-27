ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Biloxi, MS

3 dead in shooting at Biloxi hotel; coroner identifies shooter and multiple victims

By Margaret Baker, Jesse Lieberman
Biloxi Sun Herald
Biloxi Sun Herald
 2 days ago

Two men and one woman were shot to death at a Biloxi hotel Wednesday morning.

Hours later, a man believed to be a suspect in the triple homicide was found dead in a gas station in Gulfport. Harrison County Coroner Brian Switzer identified the suspect as 32-year-old Jeremy Alesunder Reynolds.

Biloxi police confirmed the shooting deaths at the Broadway Inn Express hotel. That’s near the Walmart on CT Switzer Sr. Drive.

The coroner identified the victims as 51-year-old Mohammad Moeini, owner of the hotel; 61-year-old Laura Lehman, of Biloxi, an employee and resident of the hotel and 55-year-old Chad Green, who also lived and worked at the motel as a maintenance worker.

After the shooting, a witness told the Sun Herald that the suspect got in a Black Mercedes owned by one of the victims and drove off after the shooting.

Police said one person suffered injuries shortly after the Biloxi killings when the suspect carjacked a vehicle at Magnolia Street. The carjacking victim suffered injuries when shots were fired at that scene, Gulfport Police Chief Adam Cooper said. That person later died and was identified as William Waltman, 52, of Diamondhead.

By 10 a.m., Gulfport police officers had tracked the suspect to a gas station on 28th Street at Canal Road. The suspect barricaded himself inside.

Gulfport Police Chief Adam Cooper talks the media after a man believed to be a suspect in triple homicide in Biloxi is found dead hours after barricading himself inside a Gulfport gas station. Margaret Baker/mbbaker@sunherald.com

Gulfport police officers, swat team members, and Harrison County sheriff’s deputies surrounded the gas station for hours while the suspect remained holed up inside.

When the suspect first got to the gas station, Cooper said, one customer suffered injuries but managed to get out of the store along with other patrons.

The suspect remained barricaded inside the gas station for hours while Gulfport police attempted any possible negotiation with the suspect, but got no response.

Gulfport police later shot some tear gas inside the store and entered the building.

“We knew no one else was in the store” when the officer fired the tear gas in, Cooper said. “So, we were just trying to get him to exit.”

Gulfport police at standoff scene Margaret Baker/mbbaker@sunherald.com

Police found the man dead, but Cooper said it’s too soon to tell if he died of a gunshot wound or some other type of injury.

An autopsy is pending on the suspect to confirm the cause of death. Authorities have not released the identity of the deceased.

For safety reasons, police shut down access to streets around the gas station and on nearby Canal Street.

The killing in Biloxi remains under investigation, along with the incident in Gulfport.

To report information, call the Biloxi Police Department at 223-392-0641, Gulfport police at 228-868-5959 or Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at 877-787-5898.

