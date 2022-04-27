ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minden, NV

One person killed in wrong-way crash in Minden

By News 4, Fox 11 Digital Staff
mynews4.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMINDEN, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — One person was killed in a wrong way crash in Minden on Saturday. Troopers with the Nevada State Police, Highway Patrol Division, responded to reports of a wrong way crash on US-395...

mynews4.com

Comments / 0

Related
KTSM

Victims in deadly I-10 head-on crash near Las Cruces identified

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – New Mexico State Police (NMSP) officials have identified the two drivers killed last week in a head-on, wrong-way crash on I-10 west of Las Cruces In the early morning hours of April 15, the New Mexico State Police were called to a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 10 near milepost 122, […]
LAS CRUCES, NM
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Nevada State
Local
Nevada Accidents
City
Gardnerville, NV
City
Minden, NV
Local
Nevada Crime & Safety
CBS Sacramento

Greyhound Says Bus Found Apparently Abandoned On I-80 Near Donner Lake Was Stuck Due to Tire Chain Issue

DONNER LAKE (CBS13) – A Greyhound bus that appeared abandoned shut down westbound Interstate 80 in the Sierra for a time Thursday evening. California Highway Patrol’s Truckee division posted about the strange find as snow started to blanket the high country. Tagging Greyhound in the post, CHP wrote “want to come pick up your bus that your driver abandoned on I-80 westbound, west of Donner Lake? Just in case anyone was wondering why 80 westbound was shut down in Truckee!” Officers later located the driver, and Greyhound has since released a statement that claims the bus got stuck due to the inclement weather and a tire chain issue. “Due to safety concerns, the passengers and driver were transferred to a passing schedule, returning to the original bus after speaking with highway patrol. Once repaired, the bus was then transferred to Reno,” Greyhound said in a statement. Chain controls remain in effect on I-80 as of Friday morning.    
TRUCKEE, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ford F 150#Traffic Accident#News 4 Fox 11#The Nevada State Police#Highway Patrol Division
BigCountryHomepage

Three more arrested in capital murder investigation

HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) has made three additional arrests on the ongoing capital murder investigation of a 37-year-old man. Nallely Belmares, Josias Hernandez and Juan Duñes were arrested in connection to the kidnapping and murder of Teodoro Martinez. According to a post by Sheriff Eddie Guerra, the three […]
HIDALGO COUNTY, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Hyundai
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
YourCentralValley.com

Woman arrested after bank robbery in Tulare, police say

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A woman suspected of robbing a bank earlier this week has now been arrested, according to the Tulare Police Department. Around 1:45 p.m. Monday, officers were called out to a Wells Fargo location on Tulare Avenue for a report of a robbery. When officers arrived, they say they learned a […]
TULARE, CA
8 News Now

Homicide suspect arrested after 4-hour standoff with police

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)- A suspect accused of murder in Mohave county was arrested following a standoff with police on Monday. Adam Marcus Fields, 31, of Kingman, Arizona was taken into custody, but not before a four-hour-long standoff with police. The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office says Fields did not comply with verbal commands and a SWAT […]
KINGMAN, AZ
SFGate

Police: Woman helped plan kidnapping of baby in California

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — A woman arrested in the kidnapping of a 3-month-old baby from his San Francisco Bay Area home is a friend of the family and was present when a man abducted the baby while his grandmother unloaded groceries, police said Wednesday. Yesenia Ramirez, 43, had...
SAN JOSE, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy