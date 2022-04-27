U.S. court denies Musk bid to end SEC agreement on tweets oversight

Amazon chief Jeff Bezos wondered aloud on Tuesday whether the Chinese government has gained “a bit of leverage” over Twitter following Elon Musk’s acquisition.On Monday, Twitter’s board agreed to sell the company to Musk for $44bn (£34.5bn), with the tech mogul paying around $54 per share for the San Francisco-based company.Twitter said in a statement that the deal had “been unanimously approved by the Twitter board of directors”, and that it is expected to close in 2022, if approved by shareholders.“The Twitter board conducted a thoughtful and comprehensive process to assess Elon’s proposal with a deliberate focus on value,...

BUSINESS ・ 3 DAYS AGO