Newton County, MO

Sheriff Chris Jennings, “We have located a body”; Now a Homicide Investigation in Newton County

By Shannon Becker
 2 days ago

NEWTON COUNTY, Mo. — Sheriff Chris Jennings tell us Wednesday morning what brought them to this property, 20364 Crane Drive, SE of Seneca.

“Reliable information that a body was placed in a well. We located the well yesterday,” the Sheriff says.

PREVIOUS BREAKING NEWS ARTICLE >> HEAVY EXCAVATION EQUIPMENT, CRIME SCENE TAPE, INVESTIGATION RELATED TO MISSING PERSON CASE

Just after 10 a.m. he tells us, “We have located a body. Now we are in the process of recovering that body.”

This is now a Homicide Investigation.

He will not speculate the identity but he says it is believed to be a male, and a victim of a recent crime.

It will be a long process to officially identify the deceased.

This is a breaking news story, stay with Joplin News First on KOAM News Now as we continue to learn more.

