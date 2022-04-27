ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

NFL Draft Preview: Everything you need to know for the Carolina Panthers

By Connor Lomis, Associated Press
 2 days ago

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – The NFL Draft begins this Thursday in Sin City.

Fans from the Carolinas and beyond will watch intently as 32 professional teams will select former college students to become the eventual faces of their respected franchises.

Most importantly, the Carolina Panthers hold the sixth pick, barring any last-minute trades.

EXCLUSIVE: 1-on-1 with Ben McAdoo and Phil Snow

The five picks before Carolina will be taken by the Jacksonville Jaguars, Detriot Lions, Houston Texas, New York Jets, and New York Giants.

With this, Carolina is likely to have its choice of the top three quarterbacks in the draft at No. 6 — Liberty’s Malik Willis, Pittsburgh’s Kenny Pickett, and Mississippi’s Matt Corral.

TAKE OUR POLL HERE: What do you think will happen?

It’s unclear if Rhule would be willing to wait on developing a young quarterback given his uncertain future with the team after going 5-11 and 5-12 in his first two seasons in Carolina.

The quicker path to more wins might be selecting a left tackle at No. 6 and addressing the quarterback need in a trade.

Conversations have developed that the group may land Baker Mayfield since Deshaun Watson was traded to the Cleveland Browns. San Fransisco’s Jimmy Garoppolo could be an option, as well.

Baker Mayfield, Panthers, share mutual interest

Charlotte Sports Live has been tracking the potential outcome for the Panthers’ first-round pick since the season came to a close.

Based on conversations with coaches, NFL Draft Combine coverage, and general needs for the team, we’ve narrowed the crucial sixth-round pick to the following players:

  1. Matt Corral , Quarterback, Ole Miss
  2. Malik Willis , Quarterback, Liberty
  3. Kenny Pickett , Quarterback, Pittsburgh
  4. Ickey Ekwonu , Offensive Tackle, N.C. State
  5. Evan Neal , Offensive Tackle, Alabama
  6. Charles Cross , Offensive Tackle, Mississippi State
  7. Trevor Penning , Offensive Tackle, Northern Iowa
    INDIANAPOLIS, IN – MAR 02: Matt Corral #QB02 of the Mississippi Rebels speaks to reporters during the NFL Draft Combine at the Indiana Convention Center on March 2, 2022 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images)
    INDIANAPOLIS, IN – MAR 02: Kenny Pickett #QB11 of the Pittsburgh Panthers speaks to reporters during the NFL Draft Combine at the Indiana Convention Center on March 2, 2022 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images)
    INDIANAPOLIS, IN – MAR 02: Malik Willis #QB16 of the Liberty Flames speaks to reporters during the NFL Draft Combine at the Indiana Convention Center on March 2, 2022 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images)
    INDIANAPOLIS, IN – MAR 03: Trevor Penning #OL38 of the Northern Iowa Panthers speaks to reporters during the NFL Draft Combine at the Indiana Convention Center on March 3, 2022 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images)
    INDIANAPOLIS, IN – MAR 03: Charles Cross #OL06 of the Mississippi State Bulldogs speaks to reporters during the NFL Draft Combine at the Indiana Convention Center on March 3, 2022 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images)
    INDIANAPOLIS, IN – MAR 03: Evan Neal #OL35 of the Alabama Crimson Tide speaks to reporters during the NFL Draft Combine at the Indiana Convention Center on March 3, 2022 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images)
    INDIANAPOLIS, IN – MAR 03: Ickey Ekwonu #OL12 of the North Carolina State Wolfpack speaks to reporters during the NFL Draft Combine at the Indiana Convention Center on March 3, 2022 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images)

However, there is another wild card at No. 6.

In the spirit of taking “the best player available” it’s entirely possible the Panthers go after an edge rusher should Michigan’s Aidan Hutchinson or Oregon’s Kayvon Thibodeaux unexpectedly fall out of the top five.

The Panthers lost their top edge rusher Haason Reddick (11 sacks, two forced fumbles) from last season to the Philadelphia Eagles in free agency.

But only time will tell — and the Panthers will soon be on the clock.

CSL’s NFL Draft special coverage begins on Wednesday, April 27, at 7:30 p.m. on FOX Charlotte.

