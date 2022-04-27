NFL Draft Preview: Everything you need to know for the Carolina Panthers

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – The NFL Draft begins this Thursday in Sin City.

Fans from the Carolinas and beyond will watch intently as 32 professional teams will select former college students to become the eventual faces of their respected franchises.

Most importantly, the Carolina Panthers hold the sixth pick, barring any last-minute trades.

The five picks before Carolina will be taken by the Jacksonville Jaguars, Detriot Lions, Houston Texas, New York Jets, and New York Giants.

With this, Carolina is likely to have its choice of the top three quarterbacks in the draft at No. 6 — Liberty’s Malik Willis, Pittsburgh’s Kenny Pickett, and Mississippi’s Matt Corral.

It’s unclear if Rhule would be willing to wait on developing a young quarterback given his uncertain future with the team after going 5-11 and 5-12 in his first two seasons in Carolina.

The quicker path to more wins might be selecting a left tackle at No. 6 and addressing the quarterback need in a trade.

Conversations have developed that the group may land Baker Mayfield since Deshaun Watson was traded to the Cleveland Browns. San Fransisco’s Jimmy Garoppolo could be an option, as well.

Charlotte Sports Live has been tracking the potential outcome for the Panthers’ first-round pick since the season came to a close.

Based on conversations with coaches, NFL Draft Combine coverage, and general needs for the team, we’ve narrowed the crucial sixth-round pick to the following players:

Matt Corral , Quarterback, Ole Miss Malik Willis , Quarterback, Liberty Kenny Pickett , Quarterback, Pittsburgh Ickey Ekwonu , Offensive Tackle, N.C. State Evan Neal , Offensive Tackle, Alabama Charles Cross , Offensive Tackle, Mississippi State Trevor Penning , Offensive Tackle, Northern Iowa

However, there is another wild card at No. 6.

In the spirit of taking “the best player available” it’s entirely possible the Panthers go after an edge rusher should Michigan’s Aidan Hutchinson or Oregon’s Kayvon Thibodeaux unexpectedly fall out of the top five.

The Panthers lost their top edge rusher Haason Reddick (11 sacks, two forced fumbles) from last season to the Philadelphia Eagles in free agency.

But only time will tell — and the Panthers will soon be on the clock.

CSL’s NFL Draft special coverage begins on Wednesday, April 27, at 7:30 p.m. on FOX Charlotte.

