The search took high tech, low tech, and good, old-fashioned police work but, in the end, police got their man even though he was hiding in the woods. The New York State Police says that troopers based out of Ithaca were called to Trumbulls Corners Road in Enfield at approximately 8:52am on Tuesday, April 26, 2022 for a report of a domestic dispute.

LOUISIANA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO