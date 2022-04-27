Lollapalooza’s Daily Schedule Is Here: See When Dua Lipa, Metallica, Green Day & More Are Playing

Click here to read the full article.

Festival-goers, pull out your calendars and flip them to the last weekend of July. Lollapalooza has unveiled this year’s day-to-day schedule, which means it’s officially time to start planning which artists you’re seeing when.

A Tuesday (April 26) Instagram post to the official Lollapalooza account reveals the exact days when each artist on the festival’s roster will perform between Thursday, July 28, to Sunday, July 31. Each day boasts a lineup of dozens of artist representing just about every genre, with a handful of headlining acts billed at the top.

“Check out our updated Lineup By Day,” the Lollapalooza post simply states, before reminding attendees when single-day tickets go on sale (now!).

July 28 begins with a multi-generational bang, with the day’s primetime billings going to Metallica, Lil Baby, Jazmine Sullivan, Billy Strings and Zhu. The alt-pop landscape is represented well, with Remi Wolf, Role Model, Maude Latour and more taking the stage that first day.

Next up on July 29 are Dua Lipa, Machine Gun Kelly, Glass Animals, Don Toliver and Rezz, rounded out by the two queens of LGBTQ indie music — King Princess and Girl in Red — as well as good-vibes girl groups such as Muna and The Regrettes. Saturday, July 30, will be a big day for both EDM and hip-hop, as Kygo and Kaskade will headline, while J. Cole, Big Sean, YG, BLXST, Duckwrth and more will all at some point appear on one of the festival’s nine stages that day.

It all comes to a close on Sunday, July 31, with Green Day, Doja Cat, Jane’s Addiction, The Kid Laroi and Charli XCX leading the charge.

See the full Lollapalooza day-to-day schedule below:

