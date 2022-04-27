ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakland Charter Township, MI

U.S. court denies Musk bid to end SEC agreement on tweets oversight

OAKLAND (Reuters) – A U.S. district court on Wednesday denied Tesla Inc...

CNBC

Judge knocks down Elon Musk's bid to end SEC consent decree

A federal judge denied Tesla CEO Elon Musk's bid to end a settlement agreement he struck with the SEC after it charged him with securities fraud in 2018. The judge also denied Musk's request to quash part of a newer subpoena by the federal financial regulators. In his opinion, Judge...
Law & Crime

'None of His Arguments Hold Water': Elon Musk Loses Claim That His Consent Decree with the SEC Violates His First Amendment Rights

Billionaire Tesla co-founder Elon Musk lost his effort to terminate his consent decree with the Securities and Exchange Commission on the grounds that the mandatory pre-approval of his tweets that could move stocks violates his First Amendment rights. "With regard to the First Amendment argument, it is undisputed in this...
inputmag.com

Elon Musk buys Twitter, opens Seventh Seal of the Apocalypse

Elon Musk, the world's wealthiest man, who thinks tunnels are immune to natural disasters, is purchasing Twitter. The company confirmed on Monday afternoon that it had accepted the billionaire's offer. "Twitter, Inc. today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by an entity wholly owned by Elon Musk, for $54.20 per share in cash in a transaction valued at approximately $44 billion," reads the official press release. "Upon completion of the transaction, Twitter will become a privately held company."
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene lashes out after judge green-lights lawsuit that would ban her from ballot over Jan 6

A legal effort to ban Marjorie Taylor Greene from standing for re-election has been given the go-ahead by a federal judge, who denied the far-right Georgia congresswoman's attempt to have the case against her thrown out – paving the way for further proceedings by the end of this week.The news led Ms Taylor Greene to complain that "I have to go to court on Friday and actually be questioned about something I've never been charged with and something I was completely against."Ms Greene, a hardline pro-Trump Republican who has long circulated false conspiracy theories, is accused by campaigners of...
Daily Mail

Judge quashes Elon Musk's 'meritless and ironic' attempt to overturn SEC deal forcing him to have tweets about Tesla reviewed before sending them despite him buying social media firm

A federal judge has rejected Elon Musk's bid to overturn a deal with regulators requiring him to get his tweets about Tesla pre-approved, meaning the billionaire still won't be able to tweet freely even after his acquisition of Twitter closes. Musk, who makes no secret of his hostility toward the...
FOXBusiness

Twitter re-examines Musk's bid after Tesla CEO secures financing: report

Initially hostile to the idea of Tesla CEO Elon Musk taking over Twitter, the company is reportedly warming up to the idea after the billionaire said last week he had secured the necessary $43 billion in funding. Sources familiar with the matter told The Wall Street Journal that Twitter is...
The Independent

Jeff Bezos asks if Elon Musk's Twitter takeover gives China more 'leverage'

Amazon chief Jeff Bezos wondered aloud on Tuesday whether the Chinese government has gained "a bit of leverage" over Twitter following Elon Musk's acquisition.On Monday, Twitter's board agreed to sell the company to Musk for $44bn (£34.5bn), with the tech mogul paying around $54 per share for the San Francisco-based company.Twitter said in a statement that the deal had "been unanimously approved by the Twitter board of directors", and that it is expected to close in 2022, if approved by shareholders."The Twitter board conducted a thoughtful and comprehensive process to assess Elon's proposal with a deliberate focus on value,...
CBS News

Twitter sees revenue and user growth ahead of Elon Musk deal

Twitter has reported higher earnings and a larger daily user base, just days after billionaire Elon Musk announced plans to purchase the social media giant for $44 billion. CBS News tech and politics reporter Musadiq Bidar joins CBS News' Nikki Battiste and Mola Lenghi to discuss how the SpaceX and Tesla CEO could change Twitter.
TechCrunch

Elon Musk's Twitter deal includes a $1 billion termination fee on both sides

The billionaire tech exec agreed to acquire Twitter and take the company private at $54.20 per share, valuing the company at around $43.4 billion. The funds for the deal are being pulled from several sources, including financing from Morgan Stanley and other financial institutions which have committed to providing $13 billion in financing, along with $12.5 billion in margin loans to Musk, against his shares in Tesla and other companies. Musk himself is expected to provide equity financing of approximately $21 billion.
