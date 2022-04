(TNS) — About four months after a ransomware attack forced partial closure and halted many of its operations, Bernalillo County has adopted a new cybersecurity policy. Chief Information Officer Robert Benavidez said the new 11-page policy includes some elements that might have helped had they been in place prior to the Jan. 5 attack, including one requiring a multi-factor authentication process to access certain accounts. Even with a password, someone attempting to log in will need another code received via a separate device or application, such as a phone.

BERNALILLO COUNTY, NM ・ 1 DAY AGO