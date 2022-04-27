ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TUESDAY SOCCER: Garrett scores five in CM win over Highland

By Pete Hayes
 2 days ago
Civic Memorial's Abrianna Garrett (23) heads for the goal Tuesday in Mississippi Valley Conference action against Highland. Garrett scored five goals in CM's 6-0 win at the Bethalto Sports Complex. (Pete Hayes | The Telegraph)

CM's Abrianna Garrett was on fire Tuesday and it was the  Highland Bulldogs who got burned.

Garrett, a sophomore forward for Civic Memorial, scored five goals - the first five goals of the game - and led CM past Highland 6-0 in a Mississippi Valley Conference game at the Bethalto Sports Complex.

Meanwhile, in Decatur, Kate Jose of Metro-East Lutheran did some scorching of her own with six goals in an 8-2 win over Decatur Lutheran.

CM 6, Highland 0 - Garrett is the leading scorer in the St. Louis area. She has scored 31 goals on the season, to go along with six assists for a total of 68 points, one ahead of Fredricktown, Missouri's Alivia Buxton, who has 31 goals and five assists.

"Abrianna has a knack for the goal and she can finish," CM coach Eriz Zyung said. "She finds a way to get the ball in the back of the net.

"Our midfielders and forwards to a good job of getting her the ball in space."

Meredith Brueckner scored the final goal for the Eagles.

The Eagles, who ran their record on the season to 10-8 overall and 3-5 in the conference, led 4-0 at halftime.

CM's Mady Zyung had three assists, while teammates Kaylyn Aiello, Avery Huddleston and Belle Brouseau each had an assist.

Eagles goalie Emily Williams logged the shutout.

"We moved the ball well as a carryover from the Roxana game (a 3-1 Cm win on Monday)," Zyung said. "Communication is the key to moving the ball and the girls are improving every game in the aspect.

"We played physical and won a lot of 50-50 balls, which forced Highland to make mistakes."

CM's next action is scheduled for 4:15 p.m. Thursday in a league game against Jersey at the Bethalto Sports Complex.

Metro-East Lutheran 8, Decatur Lutheran 2 - Kate Jose scored six goals to lead Metro-East Lutheran to the victory in Decatur. Grace Hopp and Allison Waller each added goal for the Knights, who ran their record to 4-10.

Jose has scored 23 goals and has a pair of assists for the Knights this season and is 17th in the St. Louis area in total points on the season.

Southwestern 3, Staunton 0 - The Southwestern Piasa Birds spread the scoring fun Tuesday and blanked Staunton 3-0 in a South Central Conference road game.

Southwestern got a goal and two assists from Mac Day and goals from Morgan Durham and Ali Wilson.

Day opened the scoring with a goal on a free kick and then assisted Durham with a free kick that was redirected into the net, giving the Piasa Birds a 2-0 lead at halftime.

In the second half, Wilson made it 3-0 when she scored a long-range goal after receiving a pass from Day.

Day has scored 19 goals and has added 19 assists on the season, while Wilson has scored 25 goals with three assists. Durham has scored eight goals and has nine assists.

The SCC win keeps the Piasa Birds perfect in league play at 6-0. Overall, Southwestern is 13-3 and will stay inside the conference for its next game Thursday at Hillsboro.

Marquette 4, Gibault 1 - Ella Anselm scored a pair of goals and Marquette Catholic knocked off Waterloo Gibault in a road game Tuesday.

Jillian Nelson and Chloe Roberts each added goal and Lily Covert had an assist for the Explorers, who ran their record on the season to 9-3-3 with the win. Marquette led 3-0 at halftime.

Gibault's goal was scored by Reece Ward. Tthe Hawks dropped to 5-7.

Marquette's next game is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. on Thursday at Metro-East Lutheran.

The Hawk Eye

Burlington boys soccer team ekes out win at Fairfield

A late goal lifted Burlington High School to a 1-0 victory in a Southeast Conference boys soccer match at Fairfield Thursday night. The win moved the Grayhounds into a tie for second place in the conference, Burlington and Washington, which fell to Fort Madison Thursday, are both 5-2 in the conference. Fort Madison leads the SEC at 7-0.
BURLINGTON, IA
The Telegraph

North Mac sweeps Staunton Relays

STAUNTON - North Mac's boys and girls track and field teams were the team winners at Thursday's Staunton Relays. The boys outdistanced runner-up Staunton 132-92 and the girls team downed Southwestern 128-108.
STAUNTON, IL
The Telegraph

SIUE tennis bows out of OVC Tourney

EVANSVILLE, Ind. - The magical season for SIUE tennis came to an end on Friday afternoon, as the No. 4 seed Cougars fell to fifth-seeded Murray State by a 4-1 margin in the Quarterfinal round of the 2022 Ohio Valley Conference Women's Tennis Championship.
EVANSVILLE, IN
