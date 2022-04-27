TUESDAY SOCCER: Garrett scores five in CM win over Highland

Civic Memorial's Abrianna Garrett (23) heads for the goal Tuesday in Mississippi Valley Conference action against Highland. Garrett scored five goals in CM's 6-0 win at the Bethalto Sports Complex. (Pete Hayes | The Telegraph)

CM's Abrianna Garrett was on fire Tuesday and it was the Highland Bulldogs who got burned.

Garrett, a sophomore forward for Civic Memorial, scored five goals - the first five goals of the game - and led CM past Highland 6-0 in a Mississippi Valley Conference game at the Bethalto Sports Complex.

Meanwhile, in Decatur, Kate Jose of Metro-East Lutheran did some scorching of her own with six goals in an 8-2 win over Decatur Lutheran.

CM 6, Highland 0 - Garrett is the leading scorer in the St. Louis area. She has scored 31 goals on the season, to go along with six assists for a total of 68 points, one ahead of Fredricktown, Missouri's Alivia Buxton, who has 31 goals and five assists.

"Abrianna has a knack for the goal and she can finish," CM coach Eriz Zyung said. "She finds a way to get the ball in the back of the net.

"Our midfielders and forwards to a good job of getting her the ball in space."

Meredith Brueckner scored the final goal for the Eagles.

The Eagles, who ran their record on the season to 10-8 overall and 3-5 in the conference, led 4-0 at halftime.

CM's Mady Zyung had three assists, while teammates Kaylyn Aiello, Avery Huddleston and Belle Brouseau each had an assist.

Eagles goalie Emily Williams logged the shutout.

"We moved the ball well as a carryover from the Roxana game (a 3-1 Cm win on Monday)," Zyung said. "Communication is the key to moving the ball and the girls are improving every game in the aspect.

"We played physical and won a lot of 50-50 balls, which forced Highland to make mistakes."

CM's next action is scheduled for 4:15 p.m. Thursday in a league game against Jersey at the Bethalto Sports Complex.

Metro-East Lutheran 8, Decatur Lutheran 2 - Kate Jose scored six goals to lead Metro-East Lutheran to the victory in Decatur. Grace Hopp and Allison Waller each added goal for the Knights, who ran their record to 4-10.

Jose has scored 23 goals and has a pair of assists for the Knights this season and is 17th in the St. Louis area in total points on the season.

Southwestern 3, Staunton 0 - The Southwestern Piasa Birds spread the scoring fun Tuesday and blanked Staunton 3-0 in a South Central Conference road game.

Southwestern got a goal and two assists from Mac Day and goals from Morgan Durham and Ali Wilson.

Day opened the scoring with a goal on a free kick and then assisted Durham with a free kick that was redirected into the net, giving the Piasa Birds a 2-0 lead at halftime.

In the second half, Wilson made it 3-0 when she scored a long-range goal after receiving a pass from Day.

Day has scored 19 goals and has added 19 assists on the season, while Wilson has scored 25 goals with three assists. Durham has scored eight goals and has nine assists.

The SCC win keeps the Piasa Birds perfect in league play at 6-0. Overall, Southwestern is 13-3 and will stay inside the conference for its next game Thursday at Hillsboro.

Marquette 4, Gibault 1 - Ella Anselm scored a pair of goals and Marquette Catholic knocked off Waterloo Gibault in a road game Tuesday.

Jillian Nelson and Chloe Roberts each added goal and Lily Covert had an assist for the Explorers, who ran their record on the season to 9-3-3 with the win. Marquette led 3-0 at halftime.

Gibault's goal was scored by Reece Ward. Tthe Hawks dropped to 5-7.

Marquette's next game is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. on Thursday at Metro-East Lutheran.