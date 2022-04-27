ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Enid, OK

Woman accused of hurling racial slurs, slapping teen over Crazy Bread

By Nexstar Media Wire, Katelyn Ogle/KFOR
WGN News
WGN News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YTtEa_0fLnr2UC00

ENID, Okla. ( KFOR ) — An Oklahoma woman is accused of calling a teenage Little Caesar’s employee racial slurs before slapping him across the face because the pizza joint was out of Crazy Bread.

“He’s shocked and he’s traumatized,” attorney Ronald “Skip” Kelly said. “To intimidate and traumatize a child is about as low as you can go.”

Rachel Scheuerman

Rachel Scheuerman is accused of slapping a 17-year-old Little Caesar’s employee in Enid after she ordered two pizzas and the Crazy Bread .

“They didn’t have any of the Crazy Bread ,” Kelly said. “She just kind of went foul about the whole issue.”

Video: Car crashes into Albuquerque school bus, throws students out of seats

Kelly said after the 71-year-old drove her van up to the window she then started calling his client racial slurs.

“She proceeds to call him the ‘N-word,’” said Kelly. “She don’t just call him the ‘N-word.’ She prefaces with ‘you f-ing N-word.’”

According to court documents, Scheuerman then asked the teen, “Did that hurt you?” When the teen replied, “no” she got out of her van and slapped him across the face, documents stated.

“This young man did the best that he could do to control himself and wait until he got home to tell his parents what had happened to him,” Kelly said.

Two weeks later, Scheuerman was charged with a “malicious harassment based upon race” misdemeanor, which is punishable by imprisonment for up to one year and/or a fine of up to $1,000.

Juvenile arrested in connection to death of 10-year-old Wisconsin girl

“What was more painful to him was the fact that it took so long for anything to be addressed in reference to this,” Kelly said.

The Garfield County District Attorney, Michael Fields, said Enid police could not arrest Scheuerman because officers did not witness the incident for themselves. Field said Enid officers had to pass the case off to the DA so prosecutors could conduct their own interviews before getting an approved arrest warrant through the courts.

“They had the video. The police department had it. Little Caesar’s had it,” Kelly said. “How many people do you have to talk about when you see the person, that is now the defendant, doing everything that the victim said happened to him.”

Court documents show that when a manager asked Scheuerman what happened, she said, “I harassed him like I always do.” She later told police she was just “joking around with the kid,” and then said, “you know how it is.”

“These types of cases would not have taken that long if the parties would have been reversed,” said Kelly. “No one should get the privilege to violate somebody else’s space, somebody else’s body, somebody else’s rights.”

KFOR has attempted to reach Scheuerman for comment, but she has not replied.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN-TV.

Comments / 0

Related
WGN News

Woman fatally shot outside Brickyard Mall identified

CHICAGO —  Authorities have identified the woman who was shot and killed Wednesday outside the Brickyard Mall on the city’s Northwest Side.  Coroners identified the victim as 47-year-old Jennifer Hamilton. She worked as a mental health specialist at Cermak Health Services in the Cook County Jail. She suffered multiple gunshot wounds and her death is classified […]
COOK COUNTY, IL
Daily Mail

Florida cop is convicted of battery by jury after he tackled black woman who called police for help when her neighbor pointed a shotgun at her

A jury took just over an hour Friday to convict Miami-Dade officer Alejandro Giraldo of felony battery and official misconduct in the rough arrest of Dyma Loving, a black woman, who called police for help. Giraldo was suspended after cellphone video circulated on social media showing him tackling Dyma Loving,...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
FOX 2

Person returns fire, shoots woman multiple times in south St. Louis

ST. LOUIS – An early morning shootout in south St. Louis left one woman recovering from gunshot wounds. Police said at around 1:30 a.m. Friday, the woman fired at another person on South Grand at Gravois Avenue. That person returned fire shooting the woman multiple times before leaving the scene. The woman was taken to […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wisconsin State
Enid, OK
Crime & Safety
City
Enid, OK
Local
Oklahoma Crime & Safety
State
Oklahoma State
The Independent

First class passenger arrested for ‘homophobic attack’ on flight attendant who refused him a drink

A first-class passenger on an Arizona-bound Delta Airlines plane was arrested for allegedly using homophobic slurs against a flight attendant and physically assaulting the crew member for not serving him a drink.Christopher Alexander Morgan allegedly threw a glass of ice and an onboard telephone at the flight attendant for refusing to continue serving alcohol to him.Mr Morgan was arrested when flight 2908 touched down at the Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport on 22 April and is facing charges of interference with flight crew members, which can be punishable with up to 20 years in prison.The passenger called the flight...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WGN News

Chicago man gets 105 years in ‘execution’ of 14-year-old girl

CROWN POINT, Ind. (AP) — A Chicago man has been sentenced to 105 years in prison in the fatal shooting of a 14-year-old girl found dumped in a trash-filled Gary alley with her hands bound behind her back. Deonlashawn Simmons, 36, was sentenced Thursday by a Lake County judge in Takaylah Tribitt’s September 2019 killing. The Chicago […]
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Racial Slur#Police#Violent Crime#Kfor#The Crazy Bread
The Independent

Mother fatally stabs pit bull attacking her baby: ‘It was either him or my daughter’

A California woman stabbed two pit bulls, killing one of them, after they reportedly attacked her one-year-old daughter at their home in Pico Rivera.Authorities said the incident occurred around 10.30pm on Sunday when the dogs ran into the kitchen where the toddler was with her grandmother.The child’s grandmother, Margaret Morales, said one of the dogs jumped on top of the toddler and started attacking her, reported KTLA.Jamie Morales, the child’s mother, said she fought off the dogs to protect her daughter.“I stabbed him [one of the dogs] to get him off of my daughter. It was either him or my...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Pizza
SCDNReports

Indiana Man Arrested For Child Molestation

Man Arrested For Child MolestationSCDN Graphics Dept. Detectives with the Indiana State Police Fort Wayne Post arrested Tyler Hanna, 30, of Garrett yesterday afternoon on multiple felony charges related to allegations of involved sexual misconduct with several minor children.
GARRETT, IN
CBS Chicago

Brothers charged in shooting death of CPD Officer Ella French appear in court

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The brothers charged in the shooting death of Chicago officer Ella French made a court appearance this morning.Twenty-three-year-old Eric Morgan is facing weapons charges for his role in French's death, and injuring her partner  Carlos Yanez, Jr.Prosecutors said he was with his brother, Emonte, who fatally shot French and left Yanez, Jr. critically wounded during a traffic stop in West Englewood last August.Emonte is facing a first degree murder charge and two counts of attempted first degree murder. Eric Morgan's next court appearance was set for June 28.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

WGN News

18K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Chicago news, sports and weather at https://wgntv.com/

 https://wgntv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy