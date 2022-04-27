ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kilgore, TX

DPS identifies victims in fatal crash involving dump truck, passenger car near Kilgore

 2 days ago
KILGORE, Texas — One person is dead and another has been hospitalized following a Wednesday morning crash near Kilgore. According to the Texas Dept. of Public Safety, the crash occurred US 259 in Kilgore...

KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

Woman, 33, killed Monday night in crash near Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas — The Texas Department of Public Safety said Chelsey Kristine Cook, 33, of Lubbock lost her life Monday night in a crash southwest of Lubbock. DPS said Cook drove her SUV southbound at 11:25 p.m. on County Road 1800 (Frankford Avenue) and “disregarded a stop sign” at a T-intersection with County Road 7600 […]
Nationwide Report

18-year-old Marissa July-McCuin killed after an auto-pedestrian crash in Tyler (Tyler, TX)

18-year-old Marissa July-McCuin killed after an auto-pedestrian crash in Tyler (Tyler, TX)Nationwide Report. Authorities identified 18-year-old Marissa July-McCuin as the woman who lost her life after being hit by a vehicle early Sunday morning in Tyler. As per the initial information, the fatal hit-and-run collision took place moments after 1:30 a.m. on State Highway 64 west of Tyler [...]
TYLER, TX
KLTV

Tyler woman dies after being struck by vehicle; driver arrested

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Tyler woman died while trying to cross a highway early Sunday morning. According to officials with the Texas Highway Patrol, just after 1:30 a.m., Marissa July-McCuin, 18, of Tyler was attempting to cross State Highway 64 west of Tyler when she was hit by a vehicle traveling westbound in the outside lane of traffic.
TYLER, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Missing Midland man found dead

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- According to the Midland Police Department, 25-year-old Nathaniel Machuca, who went missing earlier this month, was found dead Monday afternoon.  Around 1:00 pm on April 11, officers with MPD were dispatched to the vicinity of TX-349 after a body was found. That body was identified as Machuca. His cause of death is currently unknown. MPD said […]
MIDLAND, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Man accused of dragging wife from car

MIDLAND, Texas (Nexstar)- A Midland man is behind bars after police said he assaulted his wife late last month. Jose Felix Portillo, 34, has been charged with Continuous Violence Against the Family.  According to an affidavit, around 1:00 a.m. on March 31, officers with the Midland Police Department responded to a disturbance in the 4300 […]
MIDLAND, TX
ABC Big 2 News

ECSO makes arrest in weekend murder

ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man is behind bars after police said he murdered a man Sunday night. Craig Vaughn Bowers, 35, has been charged with Murder, his bond has been set at $250,000.  Around 10:24 on April 24, deputies with the Ector County Sheriff’s Office were called to investigate a traffic accident at the […]
ECTOR COUNTY, TX
CBS DFW

16 hurt after bus carrying Texas college baseball team flips

WALLER COUNTY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - A bus full of baseball players from a college in Texas was involved in a serious accident on Wednesday night.Sixteen players from Spartans Post Grad Academy in Tomball were hurt, two of them seriously, when their bus crashed and flipped on its side along Highway 290 and FM 362 in Waller County, about 45 miles northwest of Houston. The two seriously injured players were taken to a hospital in Houston by medical helicopter, but they aren't believed to have life-threatening injuries.The team was reportedly returning from a baseball game with Ranger College in Eastland County when the crash happened.Police haven't given any indication as to what caused the bus to roll over and say they are still investigating.
WALLER COUNTY, TX
The Independent

Off-duty Texas deputy killed in shooting near Houston

An off-duty Texas deputy sheriff has been killed in a shooting on the northern outskirts of Houston when he interrupted three men apparently trying to steal the catalytic converter from his vehicle, authorities said.Deputy Darren Almendarez, 51, was fatally shot Thursday night in a grocery store parking lot, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.Two of the men were shot and wounded during an exchange of gunfire with Almendarez and were hospitalized and in custody, while a third man fled the scene and was being sought.The names of the men have not been released.Gonzalez said Almendarez had been shopping...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WREG

Arkansas police officer fired after allegedly trying to buy drugs

WYNNE, Ark. – – A Wynne, Arkansas police officer is off the job after investigators say committed a crime. They say 36-year-old Candace Cole tried to buy drugs while off-duty in the Woodruff County area Monday.  Wynne police found out about the alleged incident and referred the case to the First Judicial District Drug Task […]
WYNNE, AR
