New Orleans, LA

AROUND THE STATE: Cedric Richmond, a top Biden aide, leaving for Democratic National Committee

postsouth.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFormer Louisiana Rep. Cedric Richmond, a top aide to President Joe Biden, plans to resign and take a new position with the Democratic National Committee. According to national published reports, Richmond would be the highest-ranking aide to leave since Biden took office. Richmond was the U.S. representative for Louisiana's...

Fox News

Biden vs. Biden -- latest policy flip-flops show White House incoherence

Remember "strategic ambiguity"? That was the term politely used to excuse Barack Obama’s "lead from behind" dealings with ISIS, China and other foreign threats. Under Joe Biden, we see "strategic incoherence." Policy set by the Biden White House on energy, foreign affairs, inflation, immigration, health and so much more is confused and contradictory, channeling the president himself.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Fox News

Jesse Watters: Democrats are panicked a red wave is coming and Biden is asleep

Jesse Watters warned on "Jesse Watters Primetime" that Democrats could be facing a Jimmy Carter situation if they primary Joe Biden in 2024. JESSE WATTERS: Biden is already worse off than Carter. Even though they bother caused foreign and domestic catastrophes, Carter could at least form a coherent sentence. Democrats are panicking, a red wave is coming and their captain is sound asleep. The New York Times says Democrats are heading for the lifeboats, "A sense of fatalism is setting in among many, with discussion centering increasingly on how to limit the party’s expected losses rather than how to gain new seats." Meanwhile, the Washington Post is trying to scare people into voting blue. They say the White House has already getting ready for Republican led investigations once Republicans take over Congress, "Senior officials have begun strategizing on how the various White House departments, especially the counsel’s office, may be restructured to respond to an onslaught of investigative requests if Democrats lose control of the House or the Senate in November’s midterm elections, as many in both parties expect."
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

Nearly 60 per cent of US voters would back independent candidate over Biden or Trump, poll finds

A moderate independent or third-party presidential candidate could garner support from nearly six in ten Americans if voters are faced with a rematch between Joe Biden and Donald Trump in the 2024 presidential election.According to a newly-released survey of 1,966 registered voters conducted by Harvard University’s Centre for American Political Studies and Harris Poll, 58 per cent of respondents — including 47 per cent of Republicans, 60 per cent of Democrats, and 71 per cent of registered independents — said they would consider a “moderate independent candidate” in the 2024 election if faced with a repeat of the choice they...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Cedric Richmond, Biden senior adviser, to leave White House for DNC

Senior Biden adviser Cedric Richmond will depart the White House to work for the Democratic National Committee (DNC) next month, Fox News has confirmed. Richmond served as the director of the White House Office of Public Engagement, and also as a senior adviser to President Biden. He will take an advisory role at the DNC starting in May, a Biden adviser told Fox News.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
POLITICO

Biden told Bernie he'd get Labor

Welcome to POLITICO’s West Wing Playbook, your guide to the people and power centers in the Biden administration. With help from Allie Bice. Send tips | Subscribe here | Email Alex | Email Max. Labor Secretary BERNIE SANDERS. The country came closer than you think. During the presidential transition,...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Reuters

U.S. Justice Department sues ex-Trump aide Manafort for $3 million

April 28 (Reuters) - Paul Manafort, who served as former President Donald Trump's 2016 campaign chairman, is being sued by the U.S. Justice Department for just under $3 million for not reporting his financial interest in foreign accounts in a timely fashion. Manafort, who was convicted in 2018 on tax...
POTUS

