Michigan officials have released the name of the police officer who fatally shot Patrick Lyoya, an unarmed Black man, in the head during a traffic stop earlier this month. Grand Rapids police chief Eric Winstrom named the officer who pulled the trigger as Christopher Schurr, after previously saying he would only release the officer’s identity if he was charged with a crime.“In the interest of transparency, to reduce ongoing speculation, and to avoid any further confusion, I am confirming the name already publicly circulating — Christopher Schurr — as the officer involved in the April 4 officer-involved shooting,” Chief...

LAW ENFORCEMENT ・ 4 DAYS AGO