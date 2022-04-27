ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Emancipator returns with a series on the racial wealth gap

By Tiziana Dearing Sydney Boles
WBUR
 2 days ago

The Emancipator was the nation's first abolitionist newspaper, founded in 1833 and partially...

www.wbur.org

This is the Radio Boston rundown for April 27. Tiziana Dearing is our host. The Emancipator was the nation's first abolitionist newspaper, founded in 1833 and partially based in Boston. Two hundred years later, The Boston Globe and Boston University's Center for Anti-racist Research brought it back, and brought it forward to today's journalism, today's digital world, today's issues. For its first series, The Emancipator is focusing on the Black racial wealth gap.
Two of the virtual schools in Massachusetts ranked among the lowest school in the state, according to U.S. News & World Report. Greenfield Commonwealth Virtual School and Tec Connections Academy Commonwealth Virtual School ranked between 13,383 to 17,843 in the National Rankings and 307 to 340 within Massachusetts. The ranking comes about a month after Department of Elementary and Secondary Education Commissioner Jeffrey Riley recommended renewing both schools’ certificates, but also noted concerns for the schools’ “poor academic outcomes” and “the delivery of its academic program.”
“Homeownership is so critical to our goals and our future as a city.”. As part of Boston Mayor Michelle Wu’s operating budget proposal and federal spending plan that were filed earlier this month, the city prioritized using funds to address Boston’s housing crisis and expand affordable homeownership. In a press conference with other community leaders on Tuesday, Wu highlighted the proposal to invest $106 million in homeownership opportunities for Boston residents over three years.
Harvard University has released an extensive report by a committee of faculty members, about its historical ties to slavery. Tomiko Brown-Nagin, dean of Harvard Radcliffe Institute and chair of the Presidential Initiative on Harvard and the Legacy of Slavery, discusses the report's findings and the creation of a $100 million fund to address inequities.
The inaugural ‘How to Boston While Black’ Summit is kicking off Thursday. Local Black leaders, community members and allies will gather over the course of three days, taking part in workshops and panels that discuss how to best navigate Boston’s professional and cultural landscape as a Black person. The summit is focused specifically on building a thriving Black business network across the region.
“This moment represents the power of all of us and is part of a vision to create a radically equitable and inclusive Boston by 2030.”. On what would have been Coretta Scott King’s 95th birthday April 27, officials, community leaders, and community members gathered to ceremonially break the ground on “The Embrace,” a memorial honoring Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. and Coretta Scott King.
The City of Cambridge will spend nearly $22 million of federal funding on direct payments to low-income Cambridge families, Cambridge Mayor Sumbul Siddiqui announced Wednesday. The money — allocated to Cambridge under the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 — will go toward expanding Cambridge Recurring Income for Success and...
The WBUR Read-In: Our changing climate

In Vietnam, on June 11, 1963, Buddhist monk Thích Quảng Đức sat down in the middle of the street and burned himself to death in protest of religious oppression. In the following weeks, more Buddhist monks followed suit. By then, the Vietnam War was underway, and the nation was filled with international press who introduced the practice of self-immolation, often called the ultimate symbol of protest, to the rest of the world. Last Friday, the demonstration that was globalized in the 1960s happened again. This time on the steps of the Supreme Court. Wynn Bruce, a climate activist from Colorado, set himself alight on Earth Day to protest climate change. He succumbed to his injuries, leaving a resounding message in his wake. It’s one we have heard before and will likely continue to hear for years to come. Climate change is coming, in fact, it’s already here.
A new study suggests Boston residents pay less in taxes than you might think. Massachusetts gets a bad reputation for being heavy on the taxes, but a new study suggests that the “Taxachusetts” nickname might not be entirely accurate. There’s no question that living in large cities is...
On what would have been Coretta Scott King’s 95th birthday, in the place where she and the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. fell in love, the city of Boston broke ground on a monument that will honor Black love. City and state leaders gathered en masse for the groundbreaking...
This is the rundown for Radio Boston for April 28. Tiziana Dearing is our host. Can you smell the popcorn? The Independent Film Festival Boston is back this year in person. Screenings go through Wednesday, May 4. We talk about how it's going, what's showing, and what it's like to be back in person for the first time since 2019.
Employees of a beloved alt-weekly in Chicago are celebrating the end of a months-long fight with management that had threatened to put them out of business. The Chicago Reader had planned to become a nonprofit organization to shore up its finances, but members of the management held up that process after editors ordered a fact-check of an opinion piece written by the paper's co-owner, Len Goodman.
Is now the right time for “Philip Guston Now”?. Opening May 1 at the Museum of Fine Arts, Boston, the show is touted as the first major retrospective of the artist’s work in decades. It was originally scheduled to open July 2021, but in the wake of George Floyd’s murder in 2020, the protests that followed, a rise in white supremacist activity, the toppling of Confederate statues, and raucous debate over voting rights, “critical race theory,” and nearly everything else, the show was bumped to 2024.
