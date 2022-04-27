The Emancipator returns with a series on the racial wealth gap

In Vietnam, on June 11, 1963, Buddhist monk Thích Quảng Đức sat down in the middle of the street and burned himself to death in protest of religious oppression. In the following weeks, more Buddhist monks followed suit. By then, the Vietnam War was underway, and the nation was filled with international press who introduced the practice of self-immolation, often called the ultimate symbol of protest, to the rest of the world. Last Friday, the demonstration that was globalized in the 1960s happened again. This time on the steps of the Supreme Court. Wynn Bruce, a climate activist from Colorado, set himself alight on Earth Day to protest climate change. He succumbed to his injuries, leaving a resounding message in his wake. It’s one we have heard before and will likely continue to hear for years to come. Climate change is coming, in fact, it’s already here.

