A Death Cafe will be held on May 15 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship located at 184 Longview Heights, Athens. Cheryl Cesta is one of the organizers of this event. She explained that a “Death Cafe” is an open discussion group that encourages participants to talk about their perceptions, misconceptions, and feelings about death in a completely judgment free environment. Not to be confused...

ATHENS, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO