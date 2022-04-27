ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bakersfield, CA

BPD: 17 arrested during retail theft operation

By Pete Menting, 23ABC
KERO 23 ABC News
KERO 23 ABC News
 2 days ago
The Bakersfield Police Department said 17 people were arrested during a two-day operation targeting retail theft in South Bakersfield.

BPD said 13 adults and four juveniles were arrested during the April 14th and 15th operation in the 2700 block of Ming Avenue. BPD said more than $2,900 in stolen merchandise (clothing and cosmetics) was recovered as well.

The operation was collaboration between BPD's Retail Theft Partnership, local businesses and private loss prevention officers.

Businesses interested in participating in the Retail Theft Partnership can call the BPD coordinator at 661-326-3053.

