Author Lora DeVore discusses her life for Child Abuse Awareness Month
(KTXL) — According to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, April is National Child Abuse Awareness Month.
Mae Fesai spoke with author Lora DeVore about the abuses she suffered as a child and how she persevered.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX40.
Comments / 0