Public Safety

Author Lora DeVore discusses her life for Child Abuse Awareness Month

By Mae Fesai
FOX40
FOX40
 2 days ago

(KTXL) — According to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, April is National Child Abuse Awareness Month.

Mae Fesai spoke with author Lora DeVore about the abuses she suffered as a child and how she persevered.

