ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Erie, PA

Salvation Army – Erie is this week’s winner of Loving Giving Local

YourErie
YourErie
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3O5yLo_0fLnp7yF00

Each week, JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com teams up with Superstore Joe and the Auto Express Resale Center to give back to one local nonprofit making a difference in the community.

Salvation Army – Erie is this week’s winner of $250, part of Loving Giving Local.

Loving Giving Local: Erie County Historical Society

Tune in to JET 24 Action News at 5 p.m. to watch the Salvation Army – Erie accept their check.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com.

Comments / 0

Related
YourErie

Country Fair launches 4th annual nonprofit giving program

Country Fair has launched its 4th annual nonprofit giving program. In total, the program has raised more than $400,000 for local charities. Last year, more than $140,000 was raised for five local nonprofits. This year, the County Fair Cares program selected another five nonprofit organizations. All Erie County Country Fair locations will have at least […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Local school receives prize for fundraiser

A local school received a prize Wednesday, April 27 to congratulate them on collecting the most items for a fundraiser. Gannon University women’s basketball team visited St. Luke Catholic School to present a prize to them for collecting over 17,000 items in 2020 that was donated to the Kids Café of the Neighborhood Art House […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Mercy Center asking for votes in national contest

A local group has been named a finalist in a national competition with $25,000 on the line. The Mercy Center for Women provides transitional housing and services for homeless women and children. The center is now one of 200 finalists for the State Farm Neighborhood Assist initiative, and they are asking for your vote. That’s […]
ERIE, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Erie County, PA
Society
Local
Pennsylvania Society
Erie County, PA
Sports
Erie, PA
Sports
City
Erie, PA
County
Erie County, PA
Erie, PA
Society
YourErie

Severe thunderstorms in Erie County and Chautauqua, New York

Update: Off and on showers are being reported as of 7:40 p.m. along with some patchy fog. The severe storm threat has moved out of the area. Temperatures are dropping slowly, but steadily from northwest to southeast across our area tonight. Tune in to the local weather reports tonight on FOX 66 News at 10 […]
ERIE COUNTY, PA
YourErie

Protestor kicked in 2020 wants to reopen lawsuit

The case of the protestor who was kicked on Perry Square in May of 2020 continues. The protestor, Hannah Silbaugh, sued the City of Erie in the summer of 2020 after an Erie police officer kicked her during a protest that took place in Perry Square. Now the city and Silbaugh are unable to agree […]
ERIE, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Charity#Fox#Loving Giving Local#The Salvation Army#Wjet Wfxp Yourerie
YourErie

Visitors react to snow in Erie just before May

We’re almost into the month of May and old man winter will just not call it quits. The saying is “April showers bring May flowers,” but snow may be the case for Erie. There are a few days left in April and Erie residents woke up to snow on the ground Wednesday. This sent shock […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Highmark Health sponsoring ‘Erie Eats’ at expERIEnce Children’s Museum

Families visiting the expERIEnce Children’s Museum will soon have an opportunity to learn about the importance of a healthy diet thanks to Highmark Health. The program “Erie Eats” is part of the new imaginative play diner included in the museums child-sized town. Highmark Health invested $250,000 to support this initiative of healthy eating. The “Erie […]
ERIE, PA
Power 93.7 WBLK

Komodo Dragon Was On The Loose + Missing in Buffalo, New York

There was legit a 4 and a half foot monitor lizard, the same family as the Komodo Dragon, walking around Western New York!. There was a guy who was moving out of his apartment in the Village of Attica and somehow his pet monitor lizard got out. The lizard was a 4 and a half, monitor lizard that got out and started wandering around town last summer.
BUFFALO, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Charities
YourErie

Crumbling Parade St. dock to receive repairs

A crumbling dock wall will soon have new life thanks to the Erie Access Improvement Grant Program. The dock’s current retaining wall is falling apart which is creating cracks in the sidewalk, forcing the dock to be closed. The Erie Port Authority is setting aside $248,000 to fix up the Parade Street Dock. The money […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Group raises over $25K for Feeding Pennsylvania

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The Pennsylvania Future Business Leaders of America (PA FBLA) selects a statewide nonprofit each year to focus their efforts on fundraising, community service and education. For their 2021-2022 state project, the group selected Feeding Pennsylvania, which is the statewide association of Feeding America food banks. Through “Bank on tomorrow by feeding the need […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YourErie

The birds are back in town

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Katie Andersen has lived in Erie her whole life. And that’s about as long as she’s been birding, too. “I’ve been birding since I was a little kid. Like, literally. I was 2 weeks old when my parents took me out birding with them,” Andersen said. “It’s something that’s always been a part […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Erie Insurance plants first of 100 trees

Erie Insurance kicked off its 100 Trees Project on Arbor Day 2022. The urban tree planting effort aims to plant 100 new curbside trees over the course of three years. The 100 trees will be planted along E. 5th and E. 6th streets between French and Parade streets. The project will wrap up with Erie […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

YourErie

7K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Check out YourErie.com, the best way to get all of your local Erie, PA news, weather, sports and other great LOCAL Northwestern PA information. Our information comes from the combined effort of Your News Leader, JET 24, and FOX 66.

 https://www.YourErie.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy