Volusia County, FL

‘You probably would have killed both of them’: Kids weren’t buckled up while mom drove 91 mph

By Lauren Silver, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
 2 days ago

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A mother is facing charges after sheriff’s deputies in Florida said they stopped her from driving over 90 mph with children in the car who were not in car seats, or even buckled up.

In a post on Facebook, the Volusia County Sheriff’s office shared pictures inside the car they pulled over, showing the children, aged 2 and 3, sleeping in the back seat and in the front passenger seat.

Deputies: Kids were unrestrained in car while mother was speeding Photo from Volusia County sheriff's deputies shows the children sleeping, unrestrained, in the car after it was pulled over. (Volusia County Sheriff's Office)

“Do you understand that if you would have gotten into an accident, you probably would have killed both of them,” a deputy can be heard asking on body-worn camera footage obtained by WFTV.

The driver of the car, Carolyn Poitier, allegedly told police that she left late to pick up her boyfriend, and that while she does own car seats, they are in her other car. She did not want to strap the kids in while they were asleep, WFTV reported.

Mother charged for speeding with kids unrestrained in car Booking photo of Carolyn Poitier. (Volusia County Sheriff's Office)

Florida law requires all children age 5 and under to be secured in an approved child restraint device.

Deputies said Poitier was charged with child neglect, as well as cited for speeding, careless driving and three seat belt violations.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Pittsburgh, PA
