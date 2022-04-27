ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Inglewood Arco offers $4.99 gas as prices dip in L.A. area

By Gene Kang, Tony Kurzweil, Erin Myers
 2 days ago

An Arco gas station in Inglewood was offering gas at $4.99 for a gallon of regular unleaded Wednesday, nearly 80 cents less than average for the Los Angeles-Long Beach area.

The station is located at the intersection of Crenshaw and West Century boulevards.

“It’s pretty good man. Saving money … you start spending on something else, something better,” a customer who was filling up Wednesday morning said.

An overnight manager told KTLA the low prices were in place to help the community during tough financial times.

While the bargain at the Inglewood Arco is one of the best in the region, prices have been falling at other locations as well.

Overall, gas prices in the L.A.-Long Beach area are 30 cents lower than they were a month ago.

Unfortunately, current prices are still higher than they were year ago, when a gallon of gas cost $4.04.

Oil supply concerns due to Russia’s war in Ukraine are being blamed for the increased gas prices.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

