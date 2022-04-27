ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kilgore, TX

Driver dies after colliding head-on with dump truck on Hwy 259 near Kilgore

By KLTV Digital Media Staff
KLTV
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGREGG COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A two-vehicle crash on U.S. 259 south of Danville Road near the city of Kilgore took the life of a 19-year-old on Wednesday. According...

