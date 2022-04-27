ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

Spain's Cellnex Q1 loss widens, core earnings rise 66%

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 2 days ago

BARCELONA, April 27 (Reuters) - Spain’s Cellnex reported on Wednesday a first-quarter net loss of 93 million euros ($97.89 million), more than doubling from a year ago due to larger amortisations and costs from acquisitions, and undershooting a Refinitiv forecast.

However, adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) at Europe’s largest mobile phone tower operator rose 66% to 634 million euros, while total revenue grew 64% to 828 million euros, thanks to its expansion process. Both figures were slightly below estimates. ($1 = 0.9500 euros) (Reporting by Joan Faus; Editing by Nathan Allen)

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Apple's revenue, profit top analyst views in latest quarter

Apple on Thursday reported quarterly results that topped analysts’ profit projections despite supply shortages, economic fallout from the Russia-Ukraine war and a growth slowdown from the huge sales lift that technology products and service got from pandemic restrictions.The results for the January-March period drew a picture of a still-expanding empire generating massive profits that have yielded the firm a $2.7 trillion market value -- the largest among U.S. companies. Apple announced a 5% increase in its quarterly dividend, which has been steadily rising since the company revived the payment a decade ago. Effective May 12, Apple’s new quarterly dividend...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
MarketWatch

International Paper's stock jumps after profit beat expectations, upbeat margin outlook

Shares of International Paper Co. IP, -1.94% shot up 5.6% in premarket trading Thursday, after the paper and packaging company reported first-quarter profit that beat by a wide margin, and said it expects margin expansion in the current quarter as prior price increases outpace higher costs. Net income rose to $360 million, or 95 cents a share, from $349 million, or 88 cents a share, in the year-ago period. Excluding nonrecurring items, adjusted earnings per share of 76 cents beat the FactSet consensus of 52 cents. Revenue grew 14.0% to $5.24 billion, above the FactSet consensus of $5.02 billion, as industrial packaging revenue rose 3.5% to $4.41 billion to beat expectations of $4.22 billion. Cost of sales increased 14.7% to $3.84 billion, to lower profit margins to 26.7% from 27.1%. The stock has gained 0.8% year to date, while the S&P 500.
STOCKS
Reuters

PepsiCo raises revenue forecast on boost from price increases

April 26 (Reuters) - PepsiCo Inc (PEP.O) beat estimates for quarterly revenue on Tuesday and raised its full-year forecast on steady demand for its sodas and snacks even in the face of several rounds of price increases. Pandemic-induced disruptions to the global supply chain and runaway inflation have sent costs...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
CNBC

StanChart profit beats estimates, flags strong outlook on rising rates

Standard Chartered posted a forecast-beating 6% rise in first-quarter profit, sending its shares sharply higher. The London-headquartered lender, which is focused on Asia, Africa and the Middle East, now expects income growth this year to slightly exceed earlier guidance of 5-7%. StanChart's Hong Kong-listed shares jumped more than 12% at...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Europe#Barcelona#Total Revenue#Mobile Phone#Cellnex#Ebitda
The Independent

Santander recovery continues as retail arm buoyed by interest rate rises

Banking giant Santander has withstood the impact of soaring inflation and the war in Ukraine to post a jump in first quarter profits on the back of rising interest rates.The Spanish banking giant said a strong showing in the UK and elsewhere in Europe helped to drive its rebound.Banco Santander reported a 58% increase in net profits to 2.54 billion euros (£2.1 billion) in the first three months of 2022.It came as rival HSBC saw profits for its first quarter tumble on the back of a hit from expected bad debts due to the economic backdrop.Meanwhile, Santander’s was boosted by...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Factbox: Who is buying Russian crude oil and who has stopped

April 28 (Reuters) - Here is the response by countries regarding purchases of Russian oil following Moscow's invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24, and how companies have acted. Australia, Britain, Canada and the United States have imposed outright bans on Russian oil purchases but the 27 members of the European Union have not been able to agree on the embargo. read more.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

PayPal cuts annual profit view as macroeconomic challenges mount

April 27 (Reuters) - PayPal Holdings Inc lowered its full-year profit view on Wednesday, signaling that payments volumes at the company could take a hit from surging inflation and the conflict in Ukraine. The company said it expects adjusted profit between $3.81 and $3.93 on a per share basis, down...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Global shares rise as earnings boost, U.S. dollar hits 20-year high

WASHINGTON/LONDON, April 28 (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar touched a two-decade high against rivals on Thursday, as Wall Street rallied and European shares rose from six-week lows with strong earnings reports offseting gloomy U.S. economic data. The yen dropped to a 20-year low after the Bank of Japan vowed to...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
NewsBreak
Markets
pymnts

Maersk Predicts Slight Global Slowdown in Container Demand

Shipping giant Maersk said Tuesday (April 26) that the container market could normalize in the second half of 2022, though it did raise full-year guidance due to high rates for container freights. As Reuters reported, this forecast from the Danish company — one of the largest of its kind and...
BUSINESS
Reuters

European stocks slide with eyes on U.S. tech earnings

April 26 (Reuters) - European shares extended losses for a third session on Tuesday, giving up earlier gains as technology stocks followed U.S. peers into the red ahead of earnings from some big names, while London's FTSE outperformed on a commodities boost. The pan-Europe STOXX 600 index (.STOXX) closed lower,...
STOCKS
Reuters

Cuervo parent Becle reports 9.4% increase in Q1 net profit

MEXICO CITY, April 28 (Reuters) - Mexican distiller Becle, better known as the parent company of the popular Jose Cuervo tequila brand, posted a 9.4% increase in first-quarter net profit driven by increased sales, particularly in tequila, the company said in a statement on Thursday. Becle's (CUERVO.MX) net profit rose...
ECONOMY
CNBC

Comcast shares slump as broadband subscriber growth continues to slow

Comcast reported earnings for the first quarter before the bell on Thursday. The company beat on the top and bottom lines, and reported 262,000 net additions for high-speed internet customers, though about 80,000 of the subscribers are free customers. Peacock added 4 million paid subscribers in the quarter; now has...
STOCKS
International Business Times

Apple Reports Slower Q2 Sales Growth, But Results Top Estimates

Apple reported better-than-expected profits Thursday on robust consumer demand for its devices and services even as revenue growth slowed while it navigated an ongoing semiconductor supply crunch. The technology giant reported quarterly earnings of $25 billion, up 5.8 percent from the year-ago period as revenues rose nine percent to $97.3...
MARKETS
US News and World Report

Spain's BBVA Tops Forecasts, Boosted by Emerging Markets

MADRID (Reuters) -Spain's BBVA beat forecasts on Friday with a 36.4% year-on-year rise in first quarter net profit, driven by a strong performance in emerging markets, while competitor Caixabank suffered some pressure on lending income. Net profit at BBVA came in at 1.65 billion euros ($1.74 billion) in the January...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Strong earnings spur rally across European stocks

April 28 (Reuters) - European shares moved further off six-week lows hit last session as forecast-beating results from companies including energy major TotalEnergies and automaker Volvo Car helped set aside worries about slowing global economic growth. The pan-European STOXX 600 index (.STOXX) closed up 0.6%, but was below session highs,...
STOCKS
Reuters

Phillips 66 beats profit estimates, to resume share buybacks

April 29 (Reuters) - U.S. refiner Phillips 66 (PSX.N) on Friday promised to resume share buybacks in the current quarter, after posting a quarterly profit that surpassed Wall Street expectations as demand for fuel and refined products hovered near pre-pandemic levels. Western sanctions on Russia for invading Ukraine have tightened...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Reuters

Reuters

416K+
Followers
320K+
Post
199M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy