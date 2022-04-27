Spain's Cellnex Q1 loss widens, core earnings rise 66%

BARCELONA, April 27 (Reuters) - Spain’s Cellnex reported on Wednesday a first-quarter net loss of 93 million euros ($97.89 million), more than doubling from a year ago due to larger amortisations and costs from acquisitions, and undershooting a Refinitiv forecast.

However, adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) at Europe’s largest mobile phone tower operator rose 66% to 634 million euros, while total revenue grew 64% to 828 million euros, thanks to its expansion process. Both figures were slightly below estimates. ($1 = 0.9500 euros) (Reporting by Joan Faus; Editing by Nathan Allen)