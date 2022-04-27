ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Russia to cover budget deficit with rainy-day fund in 2022, Finance Minister says

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0D5tkp_0fLnoWFC00

(Reuters) - Russia’s National Wealth Fund (NWF), a rainy-day cushion containing oil revenues, will be the main source of financing for a budget deficit seen at 1.6 trillion roubles ($21.6 billion) or more in 2022, the finance minister said on Wednesday.

Russia faces soaring inflation and capital flight while grappling with a possible debt default after the West imposed harsh sanctions to punish President Vladimir Putin for sending tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine on Feb. 24.

“The National Wealth Fund will be the main source of funding for expenditures in the near future,” Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said, adding that a spending limit would be imposed to prevent the fund from drying up.

“If revenues will be higher than planned, we will spend less from the NWF. In the opposite case, then we will spend more from it.”

Russia will also channel 50 billion roubles from the NWF to top up the capital of Gazprombank as the lender needs additional funds to carry out infrastructure projects.

Gazprombank, which has so far been spared some of the sanctions, was designated by Putin to be used by foreign buyers of Russian gas to pay for energy supplies.

Russia has halted gas flows to Bulgaria and Poland after they rejected its demand for payment in roubles.

Siluanov also said his ministry was eager to adjust Russia’s fiscal rule, designed to shield Russia from swings in oil prices.

Under the current rule, Russia cannot spend more than its non-oil and gas revenues together with proceeds from selling oil above a particular oil level. Moscow already relaxed the rule to boost state spending and borrowing to battle the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020-2021.

“In the current conditions, the old rules cannot be implemented,” Siluanov said. “The finance ministry has made proposals for new budget rules that the government is considering.”

Russia will not borrow on the domestic market this year but could gradually return to borrowing in 2023 if inflation and OFZ government bond prices stabilised, Siluanov added.

($1 = 74.1670 roubles)

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Putin could withdraw from Ukraine because of ‘massive’ popularity in Russia, says Boris Johnson

Vladimir Putin is so popular in Russia that he has the “political space” to withdraw his forces from Ukraine, said Boris Johnson.The prime minister said the Russian president still has “massive backing” from his own people despite international outrage over the invasion.“The Russian public overwhelming back Putin,” Mr Johnson told Talk TV. “Therefore he has the political margin for manoeuvre from within Russia … Putin has far more political space to back down, to withdraw.”The PM added: “There could come a point when he could say to the Russian people, ‘The military-technical operation that we launched in Ukraine has...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vladimir Putin
Person
Anton Siluanov
Reuters

Factbox: Who is buying Russian crude oil and who has stopped

April 28 (Reuters) - Here is the response by countries regarding purchases of Russian oil following Moscow's invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24, and how companies have acted. Australia, Britain, Canada and the United States have imposed outright bans on Russian oil purchases but the 27 members of the European Union have not been able to agree on the embargo. read more.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
americanmilitarynews.com

Report: US helped Ukraine shoot down Russian plane carrying hundreds of troops

The intelligence the U.S. shared with Ukraine helped it continue to resist Russian invading forces and even shoot down a transport plane carrying hundreds of Russian troops, a new report revealed. According to current and former U.S. officials who spoke with NBC News on Tuesday, the U.S. provided critical intelligence...
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Budget Deficit#Government Bond#Oil And Gas#Finance#National Wealth Fund#Nwf#Gazprombank#Russian
97.1 FM Talk

Russia warns of nuclear war

In an interview with Russian TV, Sergei Lavrov said that Russia is essentially at war with NATO. This rhetoric has some worried that Russia may use nuclear weapons in Ukraine. Lt. Col. Dakota Wood weighed in on the likelihood of this happening.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
Country
Poland
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
Country
Russia
Fortune

Andrew Yang says stimulus checks aren’t to blame for record-high inflation in the U.S. But not all economists agree

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. U.S. stimulus checks were too small and too short-lived to cause the country’s record-high rates of inflation, says Andrew Yang, one of the most dedicated proponents of universal basic income—a fiscal policy that is essentially stimulus checks forever.
BUSINESS
dailyhodl.com

$3,000,000,000 Worth of Bitcoin (BTC) Forfeited to US Government By Former Silk Road Founder

Silk Road founder Ross Ulbricht is forfeiting billions of dollars worth of Bitcoin (BTC) and other crypto assets to the US government. According to a new court filing, Ulbricht will relinquish any claim to over 69,000 BTC and undisclosed amounts of Bitcoin Gold (BTG), Bitcoin SV (BSV) and Bitcoin Cash (BCH) worth a combined $3 billion as part of a settlement.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Reuters

Reuters

415K+
Followers
320K+
Post
199M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy