Hartford, CT

PODCAST: The future of news

By John Dankosky
Connecticut Mirror
Connecticut Mirror
 2 days ago
With Russia waging war in Ukraine, statewide political campaigns heating up, and Congressional mid-term elections soon to follow, there is a lot of news to consume. But who do we trust to tell it the way it is? And how is the news business faring in today’s resource-starved journalism landscape?

CT Mirror Executive Editor Elizabeth Hamilton, former Hartford Courant Political Reporter Daniela Altimari, and UConn Assistant Journalism Professor Amanda Crawford join John Dankosky to tackle these and other questions about The Future of News.

Presented by the University of Hartford and CT Mirror.

Hartford, CT
Hartford Courant

Black Lives Matter rally and march in Hartford pushes back against alleged moves by hate group into Connecticut

An alleged move by a reputed white supremacist group into Connecticut sparked strong pushback in Hartford on Sunday as nearly 100 demonstrators rallied and marched through the heart of the city’s North End. One of their chants — “All lives can’t matter until Black lives matter” — distilled the message of the demonstration, which organizers said intended to roll out the “unwelcome mat” in ...
University of Connecticut
Journalism
Podcast
Stamford Advocate

CT COVID positivity hits 8.5% as Chris Murphy and Kamala Harris test positive

U.S. Sen. Chris Murphy and Vice President Kamala Harris each announced Tuesday a positive COVID diagnosis. “After feeling mild symptoms overnight, I tested positive for COVID this morning,” Murphy said on Twitter. “We've done the contact tracing and let people know. It's a bummer, but I'm sure if I wasn't fully vaccinated, I would be feeling a lot worse.”
thecentersquare.com

Mirador expanding footprint in Connecticut

(The Center Square) – A leading wealth management firm plans to expand in Connecticut, Gov. Ned Lamont said. Mirador LLC has added 35 new employees in 2022 and plans to add 65 more, the governor announced. The company plans to hire an additional 250 workers over the next three years.
Hartford Courant

Ticks are on the rise in Connecticut: Here is what they look like and the diseases they carry

Ticks are a growing menace in Connecticut, spreading Lyme disease and other serious maladies as continued warming allows the blood-sucking parasites to survive and thrive. State scientist and tick expert Goudarz Molaei of the Connecticut Agricultural Experiment Station has called the tick situation in Connecticut “a major public health concern.” Compared with past years, Molaei said Tuesday, ...
WTNH

Counties with the worst commutes in Connecticut

(STACKER) – Commuting easily ranks as one of the least enjoyable parts of a person’s day. Commuters encounter more physical health problems, and low-income commuters are less likely to gain financial stability—among a host of other negative impacts. And yet, America’s commutes keep getting longer as people move farther away from the office, according to […]
Connecticut Mirror

The Connecticut Mirror’s mission is to produce original, in-depth, nonpartisan journalism that informs Connecticut residents about the impact of public policy, holds government accountable, and amplifies diverse voices and perspectives.

 http://ctmirror.org/

