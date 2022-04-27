Live At 9: “Mean Girls” Star Plays Three Roles on Stage

After weeks of silence, Chris Rock has finally addressed his now-infamous incident with Will Smith at March's 94th Annual Academy Awards. During another sold-out show at Baltimore's Lyric Performing Arts Center on Friday, Rock directly referenced the slap, but only spent a second on it before moving on with his set.
Click here to read the full article. It seems like everyone was rooting for Renée Zellweger and Ant Anstead to get together, including an unexpected duo: the Property Brothers. Drew and Jonathan Scott recently revealed that they were the ones that ended up getting Zellweger and Anstead to meet, and subsequently fall in love. And their hard work ended up paying off!
Back on April 14, 2022, the Scott brothers sat down with ExtraTV to talk about everything from Drew’s upcoming fatherhood to Jonathan loving GF Zooey Deschanel’s Vanity Fair gown. While we loved the entire interview, we’re losing it over...
A WOMAN has claimed she got very creative when it came to getting revenge on her ex who cheated on her. TikTok user @kykynicolee uploaded a video saying how she posed as a recruiter and put her love rat partner through a gruelling month-long job interview - before rejecting him.
Jennifer Grey says she wasn’t a “natural match” with Patrick Swayze when they filmed ‘Dirty Dancing’. The 62-year-old actress shot to fame starring as Frances 'Baby' Houseman opposite the late actor - who died aged 57 in 2009 from pancreatic cancer - as Johnny Castle in the 1987 movie.
Christopher Lloyd has had a busy few weeks. The beloved actor is returning to his Roseanne role Lou in an upcoming episode of The Conners. Lloyd also signed on to make a horror movie about the Spirit Halloween stores this week and booked a mysterious part in The Mandalorian Season 3 last month.
Megan Fox wants her kids to express themselves however they please. In a wide-ranging interview with Glamour U.K. for their April cover story, the 35-year-old actress opens up about how she teaches her children, Journey River, 5, Bodhi Ransom, 8, and Noah Shannon, 9, about gender identity and encourages them to be confident in who they are.
Madonna has Jennifer Grey’s love life to thank for "Express Yourself." In 1986, the "Dirty Dancing" star was dating Matthew Broderick, whom she met on the set of "Ferris Bueller’s Day Off." The two became engaged at one point. But after four years, the couple called it quits.
The funny things that kids say are sometimes the cutest. With Eli currently in a coma, we haven’t seen Days of Our Lives actor Lamon Archey in action in Salem for a while now but he recently showed off a new look that had his daughter not only asking him why he decided on the change but also giving her opinion on why he did it in the first place.
Spring is always a big time for engagements and weddings, and two beloved internet personalities are the latest to update their relationship status. On April 18, Rachel "Seltzer" Quirico revealed she and longtime boyfriend Trevor "TorcH" Housten were tying the knot after 17 years together. Both of them are beloved figures in the esports world, with Seltzer notably starring in the Syfy reality show WCG Ultimate Gamer. She's also hosted numerous esports tournaments and events for TV/streaming outlets; she also made a recent appearance on G4 TV's Boosted.
Talk about a ballroom shocker. ‘Dancing With the Stars’ season 31 will not air on ABC after 30 seasons with the network. So, what’s happening with the beloved show?. Big changes are ahead for Dancing With the Stars. The show has been a Monday night staple for years. However, that will no longer be the case going forward. NBA star Iman Shumpert was recently crowned the season 30 champion in November 2021.
Mark Harmon has long been a favorite among fans of the hit CBS television series, NCIS. However, the prolific actor got his start long before this as he soared to stardom in the 1980s, becoming one of the hottest actors of the time. So hot, in fact, the actor was even named People’s Sexiest Man Alive in 1986.
Funny Girl returns to Broadway for the first time since 1967, when the original production took their final bows. The star-studded revival is headlined by Golden Globe-nominated Beanie Feldstein as Fanny Brice, ushering in a new era of funny girls everywhere, with all of the heart, passion, and moxie that makes this one of the most beloved classic musicals.
While on stage at CinemaCon 2022, Olivia Wilde was served with custody papers. Before presenting the trailer of her sophomore feature film, Don’t Worry Darling, a spectator handed a cryptic manila envelope labeled "personal and confidential" to Olivia, which contained legal documents from her former fiancé, Jason Sudeikis. If you're hoping to get more insight into the current drama, here is a complete timeline of their long-term relationship.
Watch: Jonah Hill Opens Up on Channing Tatum's Friendship. Jonah Hill is one proud older brother. On April 22, two days before his little sister Beanie Feldstein will make her official Broadway return in the revival of Funny Girl, the Wolf of Wall Street actor expressed support for the actress in the sweetest way.
Katy Perry reacted quite hilariously to a Top 11 contestant on American Idol during a unique song challenge on Monday night's episode. Each of the remaining contestants were given a song to perform by each judge - Perry, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan - with the singer selecting one and then tasked with guessing which judge picked that song for him or her.
It seems like NCIS hasn’t pulled out all the stops just yet, even as the mostly Gibbs-free Season 19 approaches its end in May. In an upcoming episode, it'll be a family reunion. Sean Murray’s real-life daughter, Cay Ryan Murray, will be guest starring, and CBS has first-look photos at the appearance.
Young Sheldon Season 5 is a big season for the CBS series thus far, as a shocking canonical twist marked a shift in the show's tone slightly. While it’s safe to assume Young Sheldon might skew a bit more dramatic on occasion, the fun will never stop completely. In fact, CinemaBlend can reveal that two very magical guest stars will appear in the upcoming season finale in the form of the legendary Penn and Teller, which should be very exciting for fans of The Big Bang Theory.
Tony Dow thoroughly enjoyed his time as the elder brother of Theodore “Beaver” Cleaver on the classic TV series Leave It to Beaver. However, playing Wally Cleaver didn’t come without its drawbacks. Playing any character for as long as Tony Dow played Wally comes with the risk of being pigeonholed in the role.
After 35 years, the mantra still stands: Nobody puts Baby in the corner. Jennifer Grey will reprise her role as Frances ‘Baby’ Houseman. According to reports, “Dirty Dancing,” the 1987 hit movie, will have a sequel. “Jennifer Grey returns to Kellerman’s in the next chapter,” said...
Blues musician Sue Foley grew up in Canada and calls Texas home, but what fans will find out at Beale Street Music Fest is that she also has some Memphis in her DNA. She won the Blues Foundation’s Koko Taylor Award two years ago and is nominated for three awards in 2022.
