Tiffin, OH

Tiffin-Seneca United Way to hold annual dinner, awards banquet

By TiffinOhio.net Staff
 2 days ago

Tiffin, Ohio — Tiffin-Seneca United Way is set to hold its annual dinner & awards banquet on Thursday, May 12 at Camden Falls Reception & Conference Center, according to a release from the organization. Columbian High School senior Cole Newlove will provide music beginning at 5:30 p.m....

Tiffin, OH
