BOONE — The works of “Out of the Blue: Artists of the Blue Ridge” can be seen at the Jones House from May 6 to May 30. “Out of the Blue: Artists of the Blue Ridge” is an artists collective consisting of Marion Cloaninger, Susan B. Marlowe, Marsha Holmes and Beth Andrews. This group of women have been exhibiting and working closely with one another since 2015, creating a variety of art, from classic to contemporary, inspired by the beauty and “spirit” of the Blue Ridge region.

BOONE, NC ・ 11 HOURS AGO