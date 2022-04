Troubadour is one of my favorite records from The King. And on this date in 2008, George Strait was at #1 on the country chart with his 25th studio album. The lead single, “I Saw God Today”, was the highest-debuting single of his career, and also became his 43rd #1 on the U.S. Billboard country charts. He even won his very first Grammy for Best Country Album with this record.

MUSIC ・ 1 DAY AGO