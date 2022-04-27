ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Volusia County, FL

‘You probably would have killed both of them’: Kids weren’t buckled up while mom drove 91 mph

By Lauren Silver, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 2 days ago

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A mother is facing charges after sheriff’s deputies in Florida said they stopped her from driving over 90 mph with children in the car who were not in car seats, or even buckled up.

In a post on Facebook, the Volusia County Sheriff’s office shared pictures inside the car they pulled over, showing the children, aged 2 and 3, sleeping in the back seat and in the front passenger seat.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33yAUN_0fLnlRrm00
Deputies: Kids were unrestrained in car while mother was speeding Photo from Volusia County sheriff's deputies shows the children sleeping, unrestrained, in the car after it was pulled over. (Volusia County Sheriff's Office)

“Do you understand that if you would have gotten into an accident, you probably would have killed both of them,” a deputy can be heard asking on body-worn camera footage obtained by WFTV.

The driver of the car, Carolyn Poitier, allegedly told police that she left late to pick up her boyfriend, and that while she does own car seats, they are in her other car. She did not want to strap the kids in while they were asleep, WFTV reported.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ArLcC_0fLnlRrm00
Mother charged for speeding with kids unrestrained in car Booking photo of Carolyn Poitier. (Volusia County Sheriff's Office)

Florida law requires all children age 5 and under to be secured in an approved child restraint device.

Deputies said Poitier was charged with child neglect, as well as cited for speeding, careless driving and three seat belt violations.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Volusia County, FL
Crime & Safety
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
County
Volusia County, FL
Daily Mail

Florida cop is convicted of battery by jury after he tackled black woman who called police for help when her neighbor pointed a shotgun at her

A jury took just over an hour Friday to convict Miami-Dade officer Alejandro Giraldo of felony battery and official misconduct in the rough arrest of Dyma Loving, a black woman, who called police for help. Giraldo was suspended after cellphone video circulated on social media showing him tackling Dyma Loving,...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wftv#Cox Media Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

Mother fatally stabs pit bull attacking her baby: ‘It was either him or my daughter’

A California woman stabbed two pit bulls, killing one of them, after they reportedly attacked her one-year-old daughter at their home in Pico Rivera.Authorities said the incident occurred around 10.30pm on Sunday when the dogs ran into the kitchen where the toddler was with her grandmother.The child’s grandmother, Margaret Morales, said one of the dogs jumped on top of the toddler and started attacking her, reported KTLA.Jamie Morales, the child’s mother, said she fought off the dogs to protect her daughter.“I stabbed him [one of the dogs] to get him off of my daughter. It was either him or my...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

First class passenger arrested for ‘homophobic attack’ on flight attendant who refused him a drink

A first-class passenger on an Arizona-bound Delta Airlines plane was arrested for allegedly using homophobic slurs against a flight attendant and physically assaulting the crew member for not serving him a drink.Christopher Alexander Morgan allegedly threw a glass of ice and an onboard telephone at the flight attendant for refusing to continue serving alcohol to him.Mr Morgan was arrested when flight 2908 touched down at the Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport on 22 April and is facing charges of interference with flight crew members, which can be punishable with up to 20 years in prison.The passenger called the flight...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston, MA
91K+
Followers
102K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston 25 News WFXT is helping you stay informed and stay connected with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.boston25news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy