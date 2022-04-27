ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox really did drink each other’s blood

Cover picture for the articleApparently, Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox weren’t joking when they said they drank each other’s blood. You may recall that Fox made the claim earlier this year when announcing her engagement to MGK. In a new interview with Glamour UK, Fox confirms that the blood drinking had actually, really...

Page Six

Megan Fox dodges Machine Gun Kelly PDA in tense red carpet video

Her “Night Teeth” came out. Megan Fox looked like she was in no mood for Machine Gun Kelly’s attempt at PDA as she prepared to walk the red carpet at the 2022 Daily Front Row Awards Sunday. In footage shared by Footwear News on Instagram, the “Transformers” star looks irritated as her fiancé stands behind her and wraps his arms around her. In response, Fox sidesteps and glares at him. Even more awkward about the whole interaction is that the “Bloody Valentine” rocker laughs at his bride-to-be’s snub. Fans were quick to point out how obvious it was that Fox wanted “nothing” to do...
The Independent

Fans are concerned for Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly’s relationship after awkward video of kiss attempt

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly have fans concerned and cringing over their relationship after the actor appeared to purposely avoid her fiancé’s kiss on the red carpet.On Sunday, the couple arrived on the red carpet at the 2022 Daily Front Row Awards, where a video shared to Footwear News Instagram showed the musician, 31, attempting to hug and kiss Fox, 35, while she appeared to avoid the display of affection by turning her head away. The tense moment ended with Fox making her way forward on the red carpet without her fiancé, while Kelly could be seen smiling and...
Cinema Blend

Machine Gun Kelly’s Pal Pete Davidson And Megan Fox Pop Up In Red Band Trailer For New Movie Good Mourning

Perhaps in the spirit of Machine Gun Kelly apparently proclaiming “I am weed” when he first met his fiancée Megan Fox, the singer/actor had a big announcement on 4/20. MGK has released a trailer for a stoner comedy he co-wrote/directed and is starring in with Mod Son. The upcoming 2022 movie called Good Mourning will even star Fox and Pete Davidson too.
Person
Machine Gun Kelly
Person
Megan Fox
SheKnows

The Property Brothers Reveal They Are 'Directly Responsible' For Renée Zellweger & Ant Anstead Meeting

Click here to read the full article. It seems like everyone was rooting for Renée Zellweger and Ant Anstead to get together, including an unexpected duo: the Property Brothers. Drew and Jonathan Scott recently revealed that they were the ones that ended up getting Zellweger and Anstead to meet, and subsequently fall in love. And their hard work ended up paying off! Back on April 14, 2022, the Scott brothers sat down with ExtraTV to talk about everything from Drew’s upcoming fatherhood to Jonathan loving GF Zooey Deschanel’s Vanity Fair gown. While we loved the entire interview, we’re losing it over...
The Independent

Mark Hamill claims he lost thousands of Twitter followers in hours after Elon Musk sale agreed

Mark Hamill has revealed he lost thousands of followers on Twitter in the space of a few hours yesterday (25 April).While the exact reason for the exodus has not been confirmed, his tweet came shortly after it was announced that Elon Musk is set to purchase the social media platform in a deal worth $44bn.Since the news broke, many users of the site (including Jameela Jamil) have announced their intention to delete their accounts, owing to Musk’s reputation as a politically controversial figure. It is believed this could be the reason for Hamill’s loss in followers.“Weird. I just lost...
The Independent

Amber Heard reacts as psychologist who reviewed relationship with Johnny Depp tells of personality disorders

Amber Heard appeared to physically react as the psychologist hired by Johnny Depp’s legal team to evaluate her testified that she has two personality disorders. The defamation trial between Mr Depp and Ms Heard began on 11 April in Fairfax, Virginia following Mr Depp’s lawsuit against his ex-wife in March 2019. Mr Depp is arguing that she defamed him in a December 2018 op-ed published in The Washington Post titled “I spoke up against sexual violence — and faced our culture’s wrath. That has to change”.Johnny Depp trial – latest updatesPsychologist Dr Shannon Curry took the stand on Tuesday...
realitytitbit.com

Teresa Giudice jumps on ayahuasca trend behind MGK and Megan Fox

Teresa Giudice is one of Bravo’s most loved housewives. She’s been a cast member since The Real Housewives of New Jersey’s very first season in 2009. Gone are the days that Teresa argued with Caroline Manzo and Danielle Staub, she’s traded those old cast members in for Margaret Josephs and Jackie Goldschneider in more recent seasons of the show.
Variety

Megan Fox: I Pre-Dated #MeToo and ‘Got Ridiculed’ for Calling Out Hollywood Misogyny

Click here to read the full article. Megan Fox spoke candidly to Glamour UK about the “ridicule” she endured after speaking out against Hollywood misogyny early in her career. The actor often spoke out about being objectified on Michael Bay sets, including one infamous “Jimmy Kimmel Live” interview where she called out how creepy it was to have to dance in a bikini under a waterfall at age 15 while shooting a small part in “Bad Boys II.” Fox said bringing attention to Hollywood misogyny long before the #MeToo movement only made her a bigger punchline. “I think that I was...
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
Outsider.com

‘Wheel of Fortune’ Co-Host Vanna White’s ‘Sweet Stella’ Dies, Posts Photo Tribute

On Monday (April 25th), long-time “Wheel of Fortune” co-host Vanna White took to her Instagram account to announce her cat Stella passed away. The feline was 16 years old. “My sweet Stella has gone to kitty heaven,” Vanna White declared in the social media post, which features a snapshot of her kissing the cat. “I miss her so much and will cherish the special memories of the 16 years we had together.”
loudersound.com

Mick Jagger says Machine Gun Kelly and Yungblud are the reason there is "still a bit of life in rock 'n' roll"

Mick Jagger has praised Machine Gun Kelly and Yungblud for making sure there is still "life in rock 'n' roll". In conversation with The Independent, The Rolling Stones frontman discussed the rock landscape in the modern era, expressing what he sees as a recent lack of young bands taking the genre forward and pointing to MGK and Yungblud as two artists finally bucking the trend.
Primetimer

Bruce Willis exhibited signs of declining cognitive state in recent years, including an allegation he accidentally fired a prop gun in Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent's direction

On Wednesday night, the Los Angeles Times released the results of its investigation that may have prompted Willis' family to announce the 67-year-old movie star was "stepping away" from acting due to an aphasia diagnosis. "According to those who have worked with the elder Willis on his recent films, the actor has been exhibiting signs of decline in recent years. In interviews with The Times this month, nearly two dozen people who were on set with the actor expressed concern about Willis’ well-being," report the Times' Amy Kaufman and Meg James. "These individuals questioned whether the actor was fully aware of his surroundings on set, where he was often paid $2 million for two days of work, according to documents viewed by The Times. Filmmakers described heart-wrenching scenes as the beloved Pulp Fiction star grappled with his loss of mental acuity and an inability to remember his dialogue. An actor who traveled with Willis would feed the star his lines through an earpiece, known in the industry as an 'earwig,' according to several sources. Most action scenes, particularly those that involved choreographed gunfire, were filmed using a body double as a substitute for Willis." Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent recalled Willis accidentally firing a prop gun on set in 2020 while she played her daughter in the film Hard Kent. She recalled how they were filming a scene in which he was to protect her with a gun when he fired a blank on the wrong cue -- not once, but twice. “I’m supposed to think my life is about to end, and then my dad steps in to save the day,” Kent said, describing how her back was to Willis in the scene. Willis was supposed to deliver a line that would prompt Kent to duck. Instead, he fired the blanks with her back to him, so she was unable to duck each time. As The Times notes, Willis filmed 22 movies in four years -- an unusually large number for any actor.
