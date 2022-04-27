Spring & Mother’s Day Favorites with Capital M

Your special day is almost here, and every year, I do whatever I can to make you feel extra special for Mother’s Day. It’s a day where I attempt to show you how appreciative I am of all the love, patience and care you have given me in my life. Thanks to your guidance and support when I was younger, I was able to walk through life confidently and create a stable and successful path for myself in my late 20s.
Mother’s Day is almost upon us, and perhaps some of you still haven’t figured out the ideal gift yet. It can be incredibly difficult to find that perfect present, but if you’re lucky enough to have a mum who is also a photographer, we are here to help with our alternative Mother’s Day Gift Guide.
Disclosure: UsNow is a sister company of a360 Media, LLC — the publisher of Us Weekly. This is your friendly reminder that Mother’s Day is less than two weeks away! It’s time to start shopping for all the magnificent mamas in your life. But choosing the right gift for the woman who does it all […]
Andrea Lynn Hayslette lived in Surfside Beach, South Carolina with her husband Larry and their two children; 5-year-old Ryan and 2-year-old Katie. According to The Charley Project, the 29-year-old was a straight-A student at Coastal Carolina University and she worked part-time.
You know that feeling when you just learned how to do something new, and you just feel the urge to do it ALL THE TIME?. But then there are people around you who have known how to do that for, like, ever and they just aren’t sharing your enthusiasm?
"I felt beautiful on my wedding day. I didn't feel beautiful for a plus-sized or curvy bride; I felt like a beautiful bride." “I immediately started to cry,” Ashley Turner recalls after seeing the first sketch of what would be her bridal gown. A “Curvy Fashionista” known for her style blog The Curvy Paige, Ashley didn’t have the best experience when she first searched for a wedding dress. As she shared with us last fall, boutiques that had gowns she could fit were filled with offerings that lacked the glamour. Boutiques with better, more flashy options were missing gowns in her size.
Lisa Curry has admitted she's struggling to come to terms with the tragic deaths of her daughter Jaimi and her beloved mother Pat. The former Olympian, 59, told 9Honey on Sunday, losing family members has been a 'big adjustment'. 'I was just starting to see the light again after losing...
This is the moment newborn babies being carried by men are hoisted 40 feet into the air on poles during a Hindu ritual in India. The ceremony, known as Thookkam, takes place every year at Sree Bhadrakali Temple in Kollemcode in the state of Tamil Nadu. Footage shows a row...
A new trend in treasure hunting called magnet fishing has blown up over the past two years, evidenced by an explosion of YouTube channels covering the hobby. Magnet fishing is a pretty simple activity. Hobbyists attach high-powered magnets to strong ropes, drop them into waterways and see what they attract.
Unfortunately, the 27-year-old mother and the 31-year-old father say their baby daughter has months to live. The 1-year-old child is suffering from a rare condition which was caused by a gene defect both parents carry. The parents knew something was wrong with their child when the baby started to go off her food at six weeks. The baby also started to lose weight, the couple said. The condition was confirmed with genetic testing and the doctors said it affects her ability to absorb the nutrients she needs from food. The condition is so rare it is thought to only occur in one in 79,000,000 people, the doctors said.
A MUM of eight boys has revealed she's expecting again, this time another boy - even though her youngest is just five months old. Yalancia Rosario, 29, from Dallas, Texas, has eight sons: Jamel, 12, Michael Jr, nine, Angelo, eight, Armani, six, Prince, five, Sincere, three, Armani, one, and Gimani, five months.
A 34-year-old woman is married to her husband, who is 37, and they have a few children together. Although they're married and they have been for the last 5 years, they only live with each other part-time. When her husband is not at the house that they share together, he actually lives with another woman...
Megan Fox wants her kids to express themselves however they please. In a wide-ranging interview with Glamour U.K. for their April cover story, the 35-year-old actress opens up about how she teaches her children, Journey River, 5, Bodhi Ransom, 8, and Noah Shannon, 9, about gender identity and encourages them to be confident in who they are.
It was May 10th, 2020 when 47-year-old Echo Lloyd vanished right out of her home located in Edwards, Missouri. Earlier that day, Echo's daughter Kelsey drove over to give her some Mother's Day presents consisting of flowers and a card. When her mom didn't answer the door, Kelsey placed her presents right there on Echo's porch. But 3 days later when Kelsey still had not heard from her mom, she reported her as missing. In the days between Kelsey going to her mom's house to deliver her presents and reporting her mom missing, Kelsey called her mom multiple times, though her mom never picked up...
NO one likes to feel cramped in their homes. Oftentimes, tight quarters cause fights between roommates or family members and leave people feeling like they have no privacy. One single mom named Jamacé Dickerson, however, is making her small space work well. Posting to her TikTok account @jamacdickerson, she...
If you are expecting a new baby in 2022 (or know someone who is) you may be looking for the perfect baby name. Well, you can always start with the Most Popular Baby Names in 2022 to get an idea of what you’d want to name your baby (or names you’d rather avoid).
Gender reveals have firmly become part of the 21st-century parenting journey. While once you had simply to decide whether to wait until your due date to know the sex of your baby, now you have the option of whether to shower your nearest and dearest with pink or blue fireworks, balloons, confetti, or cake to announce the big boy or girl baby news.
The funny things that kids say are sometimes the cutest. With Eli currently in a coma, we haven’t seen Days of Our Lives actor Lamon Archey in action in Salem for a while now but he recently showed off a new look that had his daughter not only asking him why he decided on the change but also giving her opinion on why he did it in the first place.
Comments / 0