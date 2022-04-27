Bayville Kids Make Friends In School, In The Form Of Fuzz Bugs

Savannah Bell and Madeline Gall worked hard to make all the Fuzz Bugs. (Photo by Chris Lundy)

BERKELEY – Everybody needs a friend sometimes.

A constant companion. A pet you can take anywhere. Perhaps that’s why Fuzz Bugs took off so well.

You might be asking “What’s a Fuzz Bug?” Valid question. A Fuzz Bug is a tiny colorful pom pom decorated with googly eyes. And in a world where the term “googly eyes” doesn’t show up in newspapers very often, it’s worth repeating that Fuzz Bugs have googly eyes.

They are the creation of Savannah Bell and Madeline Gall, 11-year-old fifth graders at Berkeley Township Elementary School.

“They help with anxiety and stress and if you don’t have anyone to hang out with, they’re there for you,” the girls said.

It started when they saw a student who was sitting alone, and they wanted to cheer him up and make sure he had a friend. Little did this student know he would be the first to have this year’s sought-after gift.

Fuzz parents were welcome to fill out the birth certificate for their new friend. (Photo by Chris Lundy)

Madeline and Savannah liked making the Fuzz Bugs, so they decided to go big time with their operation.

They brought the idea to their teacher, Ms. Smith, who thought it was good. She encouraged them to email the principal. The girls made a pitch to the administration on how their creations would help the student body and they got approved.

Soon, they were putting up signs like “Fuzzbugs for free – meet at the wall ball courts.” There were kids lined up, hoping to get one. The slogan on the posters probably helped: “A Fuzz Bug is a fuzzy friend that also will stay by your side. It can help with anxiety and stress.”

Students can choose colors, if they want, but mostly they get a random color. There were also birth certificates for them, which lets you fill in the Fuzz Bug’s name, favorite foods, and birthday. It ends with “Congrats you’re a parent.”

Savannah Bell and Madeline Gall worked hard to make all the Fuzz Bugs. (Photo courtesy Gall family)

“We wanted to figure out a way to help our school,” Madeline said.

“And we were kinda bored,” Savannah added.

Well, boredom is often the mother of invention. And it’s safe to say that the students of BTES are less bored now that they have Fuzz Bugs to keep them company.