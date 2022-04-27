ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Covid numbers on the rise, but there’s good news. Plus, more on the war in Ukraine

Title 42 will not be lifted by Joe Biden. Delta decides to pay cabin workers before boarding and while Covid numbers are on the rise, there’s still good news. And more on the war in Ukraine.

