DR Congo launches vaccine campaign amid deadly Ebola outbreak

By Ashley Williams
 2 days ago
April 27 (UPI) -- As the Democratic Republic of the Congo battles its 14th Ebola outbreak since 1976, the World Health Organization announced Wednesday a vaccination campaign in the Central African country to halt the deadly disease's spread.

After two people died of Ebola since Thursday -- a 31-year-old Mbandaka man followed by his 25-year-old sister-in-law -- inoculation has begun in the capital city of DRC's northwestern Equateur Province.

The country declared a new outbreak following the deaths, which resulted in over 230 people who came into contact with the deceased being notified and monitored, according to the WHO.

The latest outbreak of the endemic disease has been the sixth to occur in the DRC since 2018, and nearly 2,300 people died in the outbreak four years ago.

"With effective vaccines at hand and the experience of DRC health workers in Ebola response, we can quickly change the course of this outbreak for the better," said the UN's regional director for Africa, Matshidiso Moeti, according to the UN.

"We are supporting the country in all the key aspects of the Ebola emergency response to protect and save lives," Moeti said.

Mbandaka has received about 200 doses of the rVSV-ZEBOV Ebola vaccine from the eastern city of Goma, with additional vaccines to be shipped in the next few days.

Receiving the vaccine via what's referred to as the "ring strategy" are the contacts of Ebola patients and the contacts of the contacts, as well as frontline and health workers, the WHO stated.

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services.

