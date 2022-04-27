ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Allegiant Airlines establishes new Provo Airport base, investing millions

By Vivian Chow
PROVO, Utah (ABC4) – Budget airline Allegiant announced on Tuesday that it will be establishing an aircraft base at Provo Airport (PVU).

In a company press release, Allegiant says it will be investing around $95 million towards the new four-aircraft base of operations in Provo. Company officials say the investment will create at least 157 new, high-wage jobs for Utahns.

Allegiant’s new base will begin operating on Nov. 16, 2022, and will provide local travelers expanded service to small and medium-sized cities across the U.S.

“We’re delighted to grow alongside Provo, a market with phenomenal growth and convenient access to some of Utah’s most treasured destinations,” said Keith Hansen, Allegiant’s vice president of government affairs.” Allegiant understands the value of Provo Airport. Building on the success of eight existing routes at PVU, our investment means having locally-based aircraft and crews, opening the door for future new destination opportunities for residents.”

Officials say Provo Airport is now the second-busiest airport serving the state of Utah, flying over 700,000 passengers since its debut. The airline plans to start filling new positions immediately, hiring pilots, flight attendants, mechanics and ground personnel to support the new Provo operations.

“By investing in vital infrastructure, we created economic opportunity for Provo rather than waiting for it,” said Provo Mayor Michelle Kaufusi. “While many will appreciate the personal conveniences of flying out of a regional airport, including shorter lines and personalized service, the economic benefits are substantial with each new roundtrip destination bringing an estimated $15 million into our local, regional, and state economy.”

Allegiant says many of the new jobs being offered “are expected to offer salaries that are more than double the state’s average wage.”

Allegiant first established routes from the Provo Airport back in 2013 and currently offers eight nonstop routes for Utahns to locations including Austin and Houston, Texas; St. Pete-Clearwater, Florida; Phoenix and Mesa, Arizona; and Palm Springs, Los Angeles and Orange County, California.

With expanded domestic destinations serving the Wasatch Front and beyond, new offerings will hopefully lighten the potential crowd increase as travelers start head out during warmer months.

To check out Allegiant’s current flight offerings or to apply for a job at the new Provo base, click here.

